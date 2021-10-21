PSB Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.52 million ($.99 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 21.7% compared to $1.25 million ($.82 per diluted common share) for the third quarter 2020 and a decrease of 0.5% compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2021.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) compared to $3.33 million ($2.17 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 28.2%.

Performance Review

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2020

  • Net income increased $272,000 as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, offset by pressure on the net interest margin (the "NIM"), exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $238,000 during 2020 and represented monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization associated with the forgiveness of $18.0 million in PPP loans while the third quarter 2020 represented only monthly net fee amortization as PPP loans did not begin the forgiveness process until the fourth quarter. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.40% during the third quarter 2020 to 3.69% during the third quarter 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2021 

  • Net income was essentially flat at $1.5 million as an increase in net interest income was offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense and other noninterest expense.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $833,000 during the second quarter 2021. PPP loans forgiven in the third quarter were primarily those originated in 2021 while those forgiven in the second quarter were primarily those originated in 2020. Average net fees associated with 2021 originations were higher than those associated with 2020 originations.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increased $243,000 primarily as a result of the end of PPP loan origination activity and the associated deferral of salary costs, and increased commissions associated with mortgage banking activity.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $103,000 primarily as a result of a $91,000 write down of property held for sale.

Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020

  • Net income increased $939,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
  • Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $2.71 million in 2021 compared to $416,000 in 2020. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.52% during 2020 to 3.53% during 2021. The increase in net fees amortized and the NIM is the function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding total $11.5 million and unearned net fees totaled $466,000.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $201,000 as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a low interest rate environment.

Net Interest Margin Performance

  • As noted above, the NIM improved both during the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2020 and during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Improved performance was driven by income associated with PPP lending activities. Without the influence of PPP lending activities, the underlying NIM has been under pressure. Pressure on the NIM is the result of an economic environment challenged by a pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Assets totaled $581.6 million at September 30, 2021, increasing $39.6 million or 7.3% compared to September 30, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $506.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $454.3 million at September 30, 2020, representing growth of 11.4%. Gross loans totaled $351.5 million at September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $56.3 million or 13.8% compared to September 30, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $45.4 million to $11.5 million outstanding at September 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.
  • Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.8 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $47.7 million at September 30, 2020 representing an increase of 8.5%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at September 30, 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .29% of total assets compared to .49% at September 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Our strong financial performance continues to be positively influenced by PPP loan forgiveness activity, which will begin to wane in the fourth quarter and likely end during the first quarter 2022.  Future financial performance will be determined by our ability to reposition our balance sheet through core loan growth.  We are confident a more stable economic environment will provide ample opportunity to do so."

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware).  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















Sep 30, 2021




Sep 30, 2020


Percent Change from



(unaudited)


Dec 31, 2020


(unaudited)


Dec 31, 2020


Sep 30, 2020













Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$  55,440,007


$  29,162,136


$  49,787,272


90.1%


11.4%


Investment securities

151,967,929


111,930,314


60,255,717


35.8%


152.2%


Loans held for sale

486,917


2,367,448


4,165,011


-79.4%


-88.3%


Loans receivable

351,521,972


386,189,190


407,839,192


-9.0%


-13.8%


  Less allowance for loan losses

3,922,902


3,583,204


3,560,334


9.5%


10.2%


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

347,599,070


382,605,986


404,278,858


-9.1%


-14.0%


Property and equipment

7,803,240


8,401,637


9,247,116


-7.1%


-15.6%


Bank-owned life insurance

11,832,335


8,656,454


8,597,456


36.7%


37.6%


Lease assets

2,255,565


2,508,345


2,510,384


-10.1%


-10.2%


Accrued interest receivable

1,478,194


1,616,775


1,802,412


-8.6%


-18.0%


Other assets

2,737,459


2,103,866


1,392,579


30.1%


96.6%


    Total assets

$581,600,716


$549,352,961


$542,036,805


5.9%


7.3%













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Deposits:











    Noninterest-bearing

$181,613,833


$171,855,568


$166,851,015


5.7%


8.8%


    Interest-bearing

303,305,903


277,526,516


280,316,111


9.3%


8.2%


        Total deposits

484,919,736


449,382,084


447,167,126


7.9%


8.4%


Repurchase agreements

21,279,283


15,528,356


7,113,626


37.0%


199.1%


FHLB advances and other borrowing

19,747,864


31,078,123


35,854,654


-36.5%


-44.9%


Lease liabilities

2,461,594


2,685,641


2,686,251


-8.3%


-8.4%


Other liabilities

1,435,154


1,934,558


1,526,699


-25.8%


-6.0%


    Total liabilities

529,843,631


500,608,762


494,348,356


5.8%


7.2%


Stockholders' equity

51,757,085


48,744,199


47,688,449


6.2%


8.5%


Total liabilities and equity

$581,600,716


$549,352,961


$542,036,805


5.9%


7.3%













Book value per common share

$            33.79


$            31.82


$            31.14


6.2%


8.5%


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)














Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




Sep 30,


Percent


Sep 30,


Percent


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Interest income












Loans, including fee income

$      5,200,935


$      4,796,814


8.4%


$    14,931,449


$    14,147,629


5.5%

Investment securities

502,460


305,329


64.6%


1,412,162


985,034


43.4%

Other interest income

13,540


7,190


88.3%


26,372


50,672


-48.0%

        Total interest income

5,716,935


5,109,333


11.9%


16,369,983


15,183,335


7.8%

Interest expense












Deposits

490,718


616,225


-20.4%


1,532,706


1,981,187


-22.6%

Repurchase agreements

1,466


782


87.5%


3,436


6,763


-49.2%

FHLB advances

109,882


195,442


-43.8%


448,906


611,990


-26.6%

Other borrowings

32,967


38,461


-14.3%


102,245


118,593


-13.8%

        Total interest expense

635,033


850,910


-25.4%


2,087,293


2,718,533


-23.2%

Net interest income

5,081,902


4,258,423


19.3%


14,282,690


12,464,802


14.6%

Provision for loan losses

120,000


130,000


-7.7%


330,000


428,500


-23.0%

        Net interest income after provision

4,961,902


4,128,423


20.2%


13,952,690


12,036,302


15.9%

Noninterest income












Service charges

480,290


412,317


16.5%


1,343,392


1,210,266


11.0%

Gain on sale of loans

407,328


397,309


2.5%


1,005,214


804,583


24.9%

Gain on sale of securities

-


-


      NM


4,310


25,470


-83.1%

Other noninterest income

80,747


69,745


15.8%


198,080


215,400


-8.0%

        Total noninterest income

968,365


879,371


10.1%


2,550,996


2,255,719


13.1%

Noninterest expense












Salaries and benefits

2,063,437


1,843,439


11.9%


5,692,263


5,321,741


7.0%

Occupancy

512,155


488,246


4.9%


1,534,015


1,502,527


2.1%

Data processing and software

408,523


287,995


41.9%


1,029,337


791,650


30.0%

Other noninterest expense

893,689


715,565


24.9%


2,524,038


2,246,009


12.4%

        Total noninterest expense

3,877,804


3,335,245


16.3%


10,779,653


9,861,927


9.3%

Net income before tax

2,052,463


1,672,549


22.7%


5,724,033


4,430,094


29.2%

Tax expense

528,699


420,666


25.7%


1,456,027


1,100,704


32.3%

Net income

$      1,523,764


$      1,251,883


21.7%


$      4,268,006


$      3,329,390


28.2%













Net income per diluted share

$                0.99


$                0.82


21.5%


$                2.78


$                2.17


28.0%

HISTORICAL TRENDS






QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME






(unaudited)














2021


2021


2020



Q3


Q2


Q1


Q3 vs. Q2


Q4


Q3


Q2


Q1



















Interest income

















Loans, including fee income

$      5,200,935


$      4,967,402


$      4,763,112


4.7%


$      4,988,220


$      4,796,814


$  4,758,983


$  4,591,832

Investment securities

502,460


485,823


423,879


3.4%


334,830


305,329


332,732


346,973

Other interest income

13,540


6,688


6,144


102.5%


10,291


7,190


5,014


38,468

        Total interest income

5,716,935


5,459,913


5,193,135


4.7%


5,333,341


5,109,333


5,096,729


4,977,273

Interest expense
















Deposits

490,718


507,708


534,280


-3.3%


570,013


616,225


657,010


707,952

Repurchase agreements

1,466


891


1,079


64.5%


1,298


782


1,036


4,945

FHLB advances

109,882


163,552


175,472


-32.8%


187,295


195,442


204,654


211,894

Other borrowings

32,967


34,341


34,937


-4.0%


36,686


38,461


39,834


40,298

        Total interest expense

635,033


706,492


745,768


-10.1%


795,292


850,910


902,534


965,089

Net interest income

5,081,902


4,753,421


4,447,367


6.9%


4,538,049


4,258,423


4,194,195


4,012,184

Provision for loan losses

120,000


120,000


90,000


0.0%


20,000


130,000


180,000


118,500

        Net interest income after provision

4,961,902


4,633,421


4,357,367


7.1%


4,518,049


4,128,423


4,014,195


3,893,684

Noninterest income
















Service charges

480,290


445,963


417,139


7.7%


416,823


412,317


374,471


423,478

Gain on sale of loans

407,328


337,422


260,464


20.7%


502,302


397,309


243,830


163,444

Gain on sale of securities

-


4,310


-


-100.0%


18,557


-


25,470


-

Other noninterest income

80,747


64,069


53,264


26.0%


66,597


69,745


71,046


74,609

        Total noninterest income

968,365


851,764


730,867


13.7%


1,004,279


879,371


714,817


661,531

Noninterest expense
















Salaries and benefits

2,063,437


1,820,550


1,808,276


13.3%


1,905,737


1,843,439


1,706,479


1,771,823

Occupancy

512,155


508,652


513,208


0.7%


507,121


488,246


492,731


521,550

Data processing and software

408,523


308,194


312,620


32.6%


294,390


287,995


268,884


234,771

Other noninterest expense

893,689


790,844


839,505


13.0%


894,306


715,565


746,696


783,748

        Total noninterest expense

3,877,804


3,428,240


3,473,609


13.1%


3,601,554


3,335,245


3,214,790


3,311,892

Net income before tax

2,052,463


2,056,945


1,614,625


-0.2%


1,920,774


1,672,549


1,514,222


1,243,323

Tax expense

528,699


525,953


401,375


0.5%


478,399


420,666


376,544


303,494

Net income

$      1,523,764


$      1,530,992


$      1,213,250


-0.5%


$      1,442,375


$      1,251,883


$  1,137,678


$      939,829

















Net income per diluted share

$                0.99


$                1.00


$                0.79


-0.6%


$                0.94


$                0.82


$            0.74


$            0.61























