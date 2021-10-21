--More than 200,000 feet of casing and 100,000 feet of tubing hit the market due to bankruptcy of Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Catamount Oilfield Services; inventory housed in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas comes in a wide array of sizes and grades

Online Bidding Now Underway for Large Inventory of Oil-and-Gas Line Pipe in Auction by Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners

Online Bidding Now Underway for Large Inventory of Oil-and-Gas Line Pipe in Auction by Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners --More than 200,000 feet of casing and 100,000 feet of tubing hit the market due to bankruptcy of Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Catamount Oilfield Services; inventory housed in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas comes in a wide array of sizes and grades

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidding is underway in the timed online auction of more than 300,000 feet of line pipe formerly owned by Fort Morgan, Colorado-based Catamount Oilfield Services, announced Tiger Group and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT).

The auction is the latest offering by the two companies, which in 2016 formed a strategic partnership—Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners—focused on directly assisting those seeking to sell surplus oil-and-gas assets.

"At a time when oil prices and demand are back on the upswing, this online auction represents a strong opportunity for companies to restock their inventories," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "In addition to the strong value inherent to a bankruptcy liquidation, the inventory in this sale has high utility, given the wide array of available sizes and grades."

Catamount's entire pipe inventory, housed at sites in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas, is available in the timed online auction. The inventory includes:

More than 200,000 feet of casing in sizes ranging from 4-1/2" to 13-3/8" and grades from J-55 to Q-125

More than 100,000 feet of tubing in sizes ranging from 2-3/8" to 2-7/8" and grades from J-55 to P-110

Catamount Oilfield Services, Inc. (COS) filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Colorado. The company was known for offering a full line of API tubing, casing, and line pipe.

Bidding closes at 3 p.m. (MT) on Wed., Oct. 27. All bidders must register in advance at:

https://www.allsurplus.com/account/register

The inventory is available for inspection at the Colorado and Wyoming sites from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (MT) and in Texas from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CT). For full details on the offering visit, https://www.allsurplus.com/events/23389

View original content:

SOURCE Tiger Group