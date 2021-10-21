IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20F Form for FY 2021 ended June 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20F Form for Fiscal Year 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

Below the link to read the 20-F:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/933267/000156827621001788/irsa_20f.htm

Likewise, according to what was reported in the Material Fact dated September 30, 2021, regarding the beginning of the corporate reorganization process, the Company filed a F-4 form with the SEC, in order to request compliance with said entity.

Below the link to read the F-4:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/933267/000165495421011228/irsa_f-4.htm

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS, BYMA:IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

+ 5411 4323-7449

ir@irsa.com.ar

www.irsa.com.ar

