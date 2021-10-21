DMI recognized as "Overall Mobility Solution Provider of the Year" in 2021 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program for second year in a row

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced that DMI , a leading digital transformation company, has been selected for the second year in a row as winner of the "Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year" award in the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards.

DMI, a global leader in digital transformation, provides next gen innovations that help clients transform the way they work, communicate and do business. DMI's consultative approach, culture of innovation and transformative work ethic ensures clients get a partner committed to finding the best solution for the end user.

Many organizations have continued to operate with a more mobile workforce and there has been a shift to combining physical and digital solutions to maintain operations. DMI's expertise and framework provide organizations with the right infrastructure and support to make that transition. DMI manages over three million devices and delivers lifecycle services to more than 200 customers in 60 countries.

In 2021, DMI took its technology and experience in managed IT and Mobility Service Desk Support and collaborated with state agencies to stand up a next-gen digital call center solution to assist residents with scheduling their vaccinations and providing appropriate resources to answer questions. Within 10 days, one call center was stood up and was quickly able to scale over 70K calls per day with no slowdowns. DMI developed a variety of ways for individuals to communicate with the call center—from a text or Facebook message to a phone call back.

"Beyond our solutions and the results, what sets DMI apart from our competition is the focus on advocating for a positive experience for the end user," said DJ Oreb, President of the Managed Services Division at DMI. "Our team takes a customizable and consultative approach to implementing solutions and services that make a difference in the way people receive support."

While the call center was initiated in response to the pandemic, it demonstrates what a best-in-class operation can deliver, leveraging next gen mobility technology and services. Nearly one million constituents have received an appointment through the call center to date. During a very difficult time in the global economy, it was DMI's intention to take its proven mobility processes and technology, to help states and local communities.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

About DMI

DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding customer base, which has included hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

