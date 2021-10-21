Daring Philosopher-Reporter and Renowned Public Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy to Speak at Wilshire Boulevard Temple on October 31, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernard-Henri Lévy, the renowned public intellectual, returns to Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles on October 31, 2021, at 4 p.m. to discuss the most urgent humanitarian crises around the globe and the subject of his new book, The Will to See, in conversation with author and journalist Tom Teicholz. Tickets priced at $10 for General Admission in-person or Live Stream, and $25 for VIP are now on sale through the Temple's website (www.wbtla.org/bhl) and Eventbrite to attend in-person or live stream. Proof of vaccination is required to attend events on Wilshire Boulevard Temple campuses.

EVENT: Bernard-Henri Lévy to discuss urgent humanitarian crises around the globe, Oct 31 at Wilshire Boulevard Temple.

Over the past fifty years, Bernard-Henri Lévy has reported extensively on human rights abuses around the world. In 2020, Monsieur Lévy, traveled and reported from eight international hotspots – in Nigeria; Syrian and Iraqi Kurdistan; Ukraine; Somalia; Bangladesh; Lesbos, Greece; Libya; and Afghanistan – that have escaped global attention or active response.

In a deeply personal introduction to The Will to See, Lévy recounts the intellectual journey that led him to advocacy, arguing that a truly humanist philosophy must necessarily lead to action in defense of the most vulnerable. In the second section, he reports on the eight investigative trips he undertook just before or during the coronavirus pandemic, from the massacred Christian villages in Nigeria to a dangerously fragile Afghanistan on the eve of the Taliban talks, from an anti-Semitic ambush in Libya to the overrun refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. Part manifesto, part missives from the field, this new book is a stirring rebuke to indifference and an exhortation to level our gaze at those most hidden from us.

Bernard-Henri Lévy last spoke at Wilshire Boulevard Temple in January 2017.

Bernard-Henri Lévy is a philosopher, filmmaker, activist, and the author of over thirty books, including The Virus in the Age of Madness. He is widely regarded as one of the West's most important public intellectuals.

Tom Teicholz is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, most recently of "Ivan of the Extermination Camp," and "9/12: The Epic Battle of the Ground Zero Responders" by William Groner and Tom Teicholz.

About Wilshire Boulevard Temple

One of the country's most highly respected congregations, Wilshire Boulevard Temple has been responding to the needs of the Los Angeles Jewish community since its founding in 1862 as Congregation B'nai B'rith.

View original content:

SOURCE Wilshire Boulevard Temple