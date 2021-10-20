Stellantis and National Business League Commence Pilot for Nation's First Black Supplier Development Program

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Pilot to run through first quarter of 2022

Thirteen businesses to participate in pilot, representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities

Post pilot, program will develop more than 2.9 million Black businesses for future contracting and procurement opportunities and success in a post-pandemic economy

Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) today commenced their pilot of the groundbreaking National Black Supplier Development Program.

The pilot, which will run through the first quarter of 2022, is the initial phase of a larger program to develop Black suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities in pursuit of greater racial equity in the marketplace.

"The Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program is an idea whose time has come," said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America, during a kick-off event at the company's Conner Event Center in Detroit. "An idea that addresses the need to take direct, decisive and intentional action to bring economic opportunity to communities that have been denied equal access to the marketplace for far too long. To confirm, in a very intentional way, that our ability to realize the full promise of our country is to ensure that its economic systems are open to all, equally."



The Stellantis-NBL National Black Supplier Development Program will support the development of more than 2.9 million Black businesses around the country and internationally for future opportunities within the federal government, and public and private sectors.

The 13 Black-owned businesses selected for the pilot program represent geographic diversity, and a range of disciplines and commodities.

"Equitable access to both international and domestic opportunities by Black businesses is fundamentally important to the future of our economy and opportunities available to Black people and communities," said Marvin Washington, Director of Electrical & Electronics Purchasing, Stellantis North America, who will also serve as National Co-Lead for the program. "This historic leadership by Stellantis and the National Business League will become a model for other Fortune 500 companies to embrace."



About 95% of Black-owned businesses today are mainly solopreneurs — home-based, one-employee enterprises — or are considered micro-businesses. Of these, fewer than 3% are minority or agency certified, and most do not have the capacity, scope and scale to meet the demands of future contracting and procurement opportunities with Fortune 500 companies and the federal government.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Black businesses nationally, and an estimated 40% of Black-owned businesses closed permanently in 2020, according to CBS News, while the digital divide has created a systemic barrier to entry into the marketplace among Black businesses.

"As national trade associations pivot toward a post-COVID-19 economy, the National Business League is launching this critical program to achieve economic equity and justice for Black communities and millions of Black businesses, fulfilling the organization's 121-year-old legacy, founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900," said Dr. Kenneth Harris, president and CEO, NBL. "It is vital that corporate leaders take decisive and measurable steps outside of empty promises and platitudes to bring about commerce-driven activity in Black communities that have been historically denied access to economic opportunities for far too long."



The online virtual procurement and contracting marketplace is expected to realize 20-30% of the untapped business potential of Black suppliers. The goal is to create sustainable Black businesses that will impact the local and global economies, creating jobs through entrepreneurship and growing the number of Black businesses of all sizes.

Meet the Companies

ACE Petroleum

Owner and CEO: Moses J. Shepard

National gasoline provider, Detroit

ACE Petroleum is a leading minority-owned national gasoline provider that serves federal, municipal and privately held businesses. As part of an industry whose primary purpose is to achieve prosperity while maintaining integrity, the company keeps an eye on big U.S. cities and clientele who can help it expand on its already excellent achievements. ACE Petroleum remains a front-runner, thanks to a seasoned logistics team with more than 35 years of expertise, a fleet of 452 available delivery trucks and a passion for entrepreneurship. Adding more companies to ACE Petroleum's family of successful operations produces exponential results—our success is your success.

Assured Quality Systems

Co-founder and CEO: Brittany Stovall

Co-founder and COO: Paulina Sandoval

Manufacturing support services, Dallas

Assured Quality System provides manufacturing's premier partners with quality, productivity and technology solutions. Corrective and preventative action on nonconforming parts, inventory control, sequencing/kitting management and engineering staff support are all included in our services.

Coltrane Logistics & Trucking

CEO: Adam B. Claytor

Logistics and trucking provider, Wixom, Michigan

Coltrane Logistics & Trucking is a North American asset-based and third-party logistics (3PL) company that provides best-in-class services. Full truckloads, less than truckloads and expedited freight are our specialties. We aim to form long-term, high-quality and dependable relationships with all of our customers.

Devon Industrial Group (DIG)

CEO and President: David Burnley

Co-CEO and General Manager: Stephanie Burnley

Construction management, Detroit

Devon Industrial Group (DIG) is a minority-owned construction management firm. Clients all over the world benefit from the company's unique, forward-thinking construction management. Since 1998, we continue to offer our clients safe, high-quality and cost-effective solutions.

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC

CEO and Founder: Natalie King

Clean energy lighting and EV charger manufacturer, Detroit

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, a woman-owned MBE certified full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting and electric car charging industries, was established in 2012. For our customers in the manufacturing, government and healthcare industries, we specialize in reducing energy costs. We believe in ethical business methods, treating our employees with respect, giving back to the community, safeguarding the environment and providing the level of service that our customers expect.

GS3 Global

CEO and Founder: Lisa Lunsford

CNC metal bending and assembling, Livonia, Michigan

GS3 is a Tier 1 metal-former that specializes in CNC metal bending and assembling. GS3 was founded in 2010 by Lisa Lunsford and Robert Gruschow with the goal of bringing manufacturing and design together to create innovative solutions. Mobility is our primary business. Our products and services, on the other hand, are used in a variety of industries, including renewable energy, traditional energy, food and furniture, to mention a few.

ISIAH International and One World Pharma

Chairman and CEO: Isiah Thomas

Sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions, Chicago

Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of ISIAH International and Vice Chairman and CEO of One World Pharma (the Companies), leads these ESG businesses that use sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions to achieve their objectives. The Companies not only operate in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), but they also address a majority of the 17 UNSDGs individually.

Multi-Training Systems (MTS)

CEO and Co-founder: Donna Murray Charles

Diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, Southfield, Michigan

Multi-Training Systems (MTS) specializes in helping organizations achieve their goals and drive meaningful change by creating workplaces that are diverse, equitable and inclusive. MTS strategic solutions enable organizations to sustain a workplace and marketplace that actively foster fairness, respect, dignity, equality and caring. Our diversity, equity and inclusion, and leadership training and consulting services address the challenge of sustainability through a best practices combination of strong content, self-awareness, accountability, action tools and measurement. This proven DEI engagement model includes a strategic and collaborative approach that touches all facets and programs within the organization while aligning with organizational practices, policies and programs.

Russell Westbrook Enterprises

Founder: Russell Westbrook

Digital marketing, Los Angeles

Russell Westbrook Enterprises (Digital) - RWD is a prominent programmatic solutions provider that uses proprietary data and optimization technologies to build a meaningful interaction between consumers and marketers, both online and offline. RWD's unified cross-device profiles (2 billion unique profiles globally) and leading third-party data sources allow us to deliver greater results for our clients across all programmatic channels. CPM, vCPM, dCPM, CPA, CPI, CPCV, Guaranteed Demo, and more flexible pricing options are available.

Ryan Industries, Inc. (RII)

President and Founder: Brenda Ryan

Packing and crating services, Wixom, Michigan

Brenda Ryan founded Ryan Industries, Inc. (RII) in 1995 as a leading provider of warehousing, contract packaging, kitting, light assembly, supply chain management and distribution services. RII has two facilities in Michigan, one in Wixom and the other in Novi, totaling over 200,000 square feet. We work with both automotive and non-automotive customers, and are EDI enabled. Ryan Industries is an MBE and WBE certified company that is also ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Simontic Composite Inc.

President and CEO: Dr. Simon Senibi

Composite manufacturing, Greensboro, North Carolina

Composites innovators for the next generation. 3D braided and woven composites, complex shape high-temperature carbon-carbon composites and fire-resistant core materials are among the company's specialties. We design and build composite structures for aerospace, military, marine, automotive, infrastructure, transit, biomedical and niche market applications.

TEN35

Managing Partner and COO: Sherman Wright

Marketing and advertising, Chicago

We are a diverse collection of curious, creative thinkers = "supreme hyphenates" – a company who navigates multiple spheres professionally, socially and culturally. Not only do we understand how to connect with culturally curious audiences, we live it. TEN35 promotes growth for our people and partners by nurturing, championing and rewarding innovation, and a never-ending desire for culture. Cultural consulting, strategic planning, research, integrated communication, crisis management, production, digital, social, influencer strategy and experiential marketing are just a few of the services we provide.

TKT & Associates, Inc.

President: Kimberly L. Bunton

Staffing/managed services provider, Louisville, Kentucky

TKT & Associates, Inc. is a full-service diversity and workforce development agency that works with Fortune 500 companies to help them achieve their diversity goals in their supply chain and workforce.

National Business League

The National Business League, which was founded on August 23, 1900, by the legendary Booker T. Washington, is the first and largest nonprofit, non-partisan and non-sectarian Black business and professional trade association. The NBL, celebrating a 120-year legacy, has more than 120,000 members nationwide and 125 plus Fortune 500 Corporate Partners, with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI, Los Angeles, CA, and Washington, D.C., as well as more than 367 local league chapters across the country. The organization provides access to 2.6 million Black businesses throughout the United States. Visit www.nationalbusinessleague.org, Twitter @theNBL1900, Instagram @NBL1900, and Facebook @theNBL1900.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

