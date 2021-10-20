Equifax to Host Virtual Investor Day 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will host a virtual Investor Day on November 10, 2021. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Attendees will learn more about how the company is executing on its EFX2023 strategy; the company's long-term financial framework and capital allocation plan; and how the Equifax Cloud is driving and will continue to drive new product innovation and growth. The company will also provide Business Unit overviews.

Equifax executives presenting at the event include: Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer; John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer; Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer; Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer; Rudy Ploder, President Workforce Solutions; Sid Singh, President of U.S. Information Solutions; and Lisa Nelson, President of International.

Interested parties can register for the event at: investorday.equifaxevents.com with the passcode EFX_ID2021.

A replay will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on November 11.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

