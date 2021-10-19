Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Chief Operations Officer Shamara van der Voort

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), today announced Shamara van der Voort has joined the Bank as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer.

Shamara van der Voort, Chief Operations Officer, Santa Cruz County Bank

Ms. van der Voort has a 25-year banking background with extensive experience in Branch and Banking Operations, Customer Service Management, Sales and Treasury/Cash Management Services. Her expertise in Operations includes revamping structures to drive efficiency, and creating metrics and reporting to measure efficiencies and functions. Her attention to exemplary customer experience practices includes acquisition and implementation of state-of-the-art products and services encompassing Commercial Card, Trade Services, Wire & ACH Operation and Internet/Electronic Banking & Implementations, while evaluating customer and prospect needs.

Early in her career, Ms. van der Voort established herself as an expert in Treasury/Cash Management Services and Risk Management, taking on roles of increasing responsibility and gaining experience in product rollout, conversions and strategic planning at large regional and major national banks.

Most recently, Ms. van der Voort held an Executive role at Pacific Mercantile Bank where she was Head of Operations and Client Experience, and responsible for leading, coaching and developing a team of 40+ employees in all facets of Operations, Loan and Customer Services. Her career includes extensive Management, Branch Operations, Customer Service, Risk Management and Treasury Management experience.

Ms. van der Voort obtained a BA in Business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Commenting on her new appointment, Ms. van der Voort stated, "I am extremely excited and proud to join Santa Cruz County Bank. I am honored to serve on the Executive team and to be working with so many amazing individuals throughout the organization. I look forward to leveraging my background and skillsets to further contribute to the Bank's already sterling reputation and positive impact on the communities we serve."

Krista Snelling, President and CEO commented, "It is a pleasure to welcome Shamara as Chief Operations Officer and as a valued member of our Executive team. Her expertise in overseeing operations and the customer experience are a winning combination for our top performing community bank. We look forward to her contributions to the Bank and further enhancing the customer experience in the communities we serve."

Ms. van der Voort is based out of the Bank's headquarters in Santa Cruz.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol SCZC. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

