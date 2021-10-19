Hypergiant and Aligned Automation Partner to Deliver Complete AI Solution

Aligned Automation utilizes Hypergiant's Hyperdrive to provide manufacturing, big tech and petrochemical customers with the AI solutions to compete in a changing marketplace.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypergiant Industries , an enterprise AI company focused on developing software for companies on their intelligence transformation, and Aligned Automation announce their partnership to help enterprise customers compete in an ever-changing digital world. In this collaboration, Aligned Automation's technical services experts will deploy turnkey AI & digital solutions using Hypergiant's Hyperdrive AI platform to focus on delivering best-in-class business outcomes for clients.

"We built Hyperdrive to help customers create solutions for their data science, MLOps, and ModelOps challenges," said Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer. "Partnering with Aligned Automation to deliver that solution and to help companies solve their business challenges was an obvious next step in our launch into the market. Together we can save companies millions of dollars -- and more importantly, time otherwise wasted."

In the evolving digital environment, it's more important than ever for enterprises to create continuous AI and business improvements at optimized cost and accuracy. Hypergiant and Aligned Automation do this together by:

Mobilizing an outcome-first strategic approach to align on business results and trapped value

Uniting the end-to-end value chain and uncovering insights by connecting platforms, systems and data

Utilizing the Hyperdrive foundation of embedded AI and providing the insight, agility and elasticity that clients need

Centralizing a dedicated workforce around value generating projects and organizational tasks – enabling clients to drive strategic work

For customers across manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and big technology, this partnership enables companies to respond to rising business challenges that impact strategic and scalable growth. Solutions include dashboards that help improve supply chain logistics, fleet management, employee-machine tooling and many more.

"We have always approached our client engagements with a 'Better Together' mentality," said Aligned Automation CEO Nitin Ahuja. "Hypergiant brings that same collaborative passion to their work. Pairing our business services with their leading AI platform felt like a natural partnership to deliver value with a shared business philosophy."

About Hypergiant Industries

Founded in 2018, Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and leading the way in data intelligence. To accomplish this mission, Hypergiant builds enterprise AI software that guides and accelerates intelligence transformations. Hypergiant Industries serves organizations that include space and defense, critical infrastructure and enterprise.

About Aligned Automation

Aligned Automation grew from the idea that productive and lasting business transformation begins with a desired outcome and is achieved through strong relationships. Through a skilled team of data scientists, engineers, developers and business leaders, Aligned Automation offers deep capabilities across domains and processes, helping organizations maximize current IT investments while providing customizations that accelerate end-to-end value. Discover more at www.alignedautomation.com

