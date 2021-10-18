Women's Liberation Front Announces Dr. Mahri Irvine as New Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Liberation Front (WoLF), the nation's largest radical feminist non-profit, is excited to announce Dr. Mahri Irvine as the organization's new executive director. Dr. Irvine is a life-long feminist and a proven leader who brings a focus on non-profit development and grant management.

Dr. Irvine holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology from American University, with academic expertise in male violence against women and girls in the United States. Previously, she managed sexual violence prevention services and funds for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and served as the Director of Campus Initiatives for the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault.

"Mahri is a bold and inspirational feminist who is ready to lead our fight," said WoLF Board Chair and founder Lierre Keith. "Her clear compassion for women and girls shines through every aspect of her work. The board is excited to work with Mahri to leverage our growing community of volunteers, members, and donors to grow and sustain WoLF's urgent charitable work like never before."

"I am honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead WoLF at this pivotal moment," Dr. Irvine said. "We are facing an unprecedented attack on the rights of women and girls in this country. From the staggering growth of the sexual exploitation industry to the rise of regressive gender roles branded as empowering, women in this country are tired of the options they've been sold. WoLF is in the unique position to offer solutions for the most pressing issues in feminism today without compromising on the safety, dignity, and freedom of women and girls. This message resonates with women from all walks of life."

As executive director, Dr. Irvine will work with WoLF staff, board, and volunteers to address the ongoing threats to women's rights and dignity. One of her first objectives will be to meet with WoLF's long-standing cross-partisan coalition partners to identify opportunities for collaboration in our key issue areas, including the defense of women as a legal class, their civil right to freedom of speech, and sex-segregated spaces for women and girls.

Candice Jackson, former Deputy General Counsel and Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the US Department of Education, now in private legal practice in California, also expressed support for Dr. Irvine in her new role. "I'm excited to work with Mahri on our shared goals to protect women's rights through the legal defense of single-sex spaces and services," Jackson said. "WoLF is leading the way on this issue, and I'm confident that Mahri's vision, experience, and commitment to building coalitions around these crucial issues place the organization in good hands. There has never been a more urgent need for the principled yet pragmatic strategic thinking that she brings to this fight."

