Trawick International Appoints International Insurance Industry Veteran to Executive Level Operations Management Position

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Roberts as Chief of Staff. In this newly created senior executive role, she will be responsible for leading the organization's operations as well as overseeing the company's key strategic initiatives.

"The opportunity to bring in an insurance executive like Laurie is truly a game-changer for Trawick International," said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International. "As we continue to grow and enter new markets, she will play an integral role in leading our operational efforts."

Ms. Roberts is a seasoned and accomplished executive who has had tremendous success in business development and sales in international insurance. She is a proficient leader with a proven track record of excellence in marketing and P&L management skills who has led dynamic teams to create valuable partnerships and product solutions for organizations across the globe. Laurie previously served as Managing Director, North America for Global Benefits Group, where she owned P&L for GBG's North America division. In addition, she was responsible for creating and implementing the regional business strategy for the core lines of business.

"I am excited to take on the challenge to lead operations and facilitate the oversight of strategic initiatives for Trawick International thereby supporting the continued growth of this organization," said Laurie Roberts, Chief of Staff, Trawick International. "Partnering with Daryl and providing operational oversight to all of the skillful and talented team members is something I am greatly looking forward to."

Trawick International has made significant progress on its strategic growth strategy and has become one of the top-ranked firms in the travel insurance industry by Forbes Travel Advisors. The company offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere. The organization strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations. Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude losses due to COVID-19. If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for over 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances. For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

