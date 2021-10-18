SmartStop Asset Management Announces Scholarship Winners of YOUnion Student Living Essay Contest

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management, LLC ("SAM") has awarded a total of $35,000 in scholarships to the winners of its annual essay contest. The recipients are all residents of YOUnion Student Living, which is a division of SAM. The contest required each entrant to submit a written or video essay addressing how COVID-19 has impacted them on a personal, educational and global level. More than 200 submissions were received.

"It was inspiring to read about each student's journey through the pandemic, and how they employed various strategies to deal with isolation and virtual learning," said John Strockis, chief investment officer at SAM. "Without exception, these students have overcome some very serious challenges and become stronger as a result. It's so important for us to learn about our residents and help them realize their full potential. Our annual essay contest is just one of the ways we try to do that."

A winner was selected at each property in the YOUnion Student Living portfolio. Winners included:

YOUnion@AnnArbor – Rebekah Gross ,

YOUnion@Columbia – Madaline Allen ,

YOUnion@Fayetteville – Aubree Knetter ,

YOUnion@Reno – Raine Alexandra Magbanua , and

YOUnion@Tallahassee – Sofie Raben .

Each overall winner was awarded $5,000 in scholarship funds. Second and third place winners at each property were also awarded $1,000 scholarships each.

The YOUnion brand focuses on creating modern student living environments, combining the comforts of home with state-of-the-art amenities. Each community is specifically designed to foster a strong sense of community so that students can be successful and productive during their college experience.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop Asset Management ("SmartStop") is a diversified real estate company focused on student housing and senior housing. SmartStop and its affiliates have a managed portfolio that includes approximately $2.0 billion of assets.

