Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand, Reports: 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.67 and $3.38, respectively; 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.95 and $5.80, respectively

Key highlights
YTD
Operating results
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
Total revenues:
In millions
$
547.8
$
545.0
$
1,537.2
$
1,421.9
Growth
0.5%
(1)
8.1%
(1)
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
In millions
$
101.3
$
79.3
$
490.6
$
324.2
Per share
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
3.38
$
2.61
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
In millions
$
296.0
$
230.7
$
841.3
$
677.1
Per share
$
1.95
$
1.83
$
5.80
$
5.46
(1) 3Q20 includes a termination fee of $89.5 million. Growth for 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 was 20.2% and 15.4%,
Strategic relationship with Moderna, Inc. leads to new HQ and R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, representing largest life science lease executed in Company history
In September 2021, we signed a 15-year full-building lease with Moderna, Inc. to develop, construct, and operate its new headquarters and core R&D facility at 325 Binney Street, a leading-edge 462,100 RSF property designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge, representing the largest life science lease in Company history.
Historic-high year-to-date leasing volume and continued strong rental rate growth
- During YTD 3Q21, historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space translated into 5.4 million RSF of leasing activity in only nine months, representing the highest leasing activity in Company history, surpassing our record annual leasing of 5.1 million RSF in 2019.
- Continued strong leasing activity and rental rate growth during 3Q21 and YTD 3Q21 over expiring rates on renewed and re-leased space:
3Q21
YTD 3Q21
Total leasing activity – RSF
1,810,630
5,422,127
Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF
1,005,890
(1)
2,071,750
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
671,775
2,666,313
Rental rate increases
35.3%
39.4%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
19.3%
22.3%
(1) Represents the second highest leasing quarter of development and redevelopment square footage in
Continued strong net operating income and internal growth
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.3 billion for 3Q21 annualized, up $234.3 million, or 21.2%, compared to 3Q20 annualized, excluding the effect of income recognized during 3Q20 aggregating $86.2 million, which comprised a termination fee of $89.5 million and related expenses of $3.3 million.
- 95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
- Same property net operating income growth:
A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence
Percentage of annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or publicly traded large cap tenants
53%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
94.4%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at recently acquired properties)
98.5%
(1)
Operating margin
70%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
68%
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
All tenants
7.4
years
Top 20 tenants
10.6
years
(1)
Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 4.1%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties, representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues in excess of $59 million upon full lease-up. Excluding acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.5% as of September 30, 2021, up 80 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.
Credit rating outlook improvement
In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.
Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity
- Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.
- Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 3Q21 annualized.
- Net debt to gross assets of 28% as of September 30, 2021.
- $4.0 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2021.
Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders
Common stock dividend declared for 3Q21 of $1.12 per common share, aggregating $4.42 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 58% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
Sustained strength in tenant collections
- Tenant collections remain consistently high, with 99.6% of October 2021 billings collected as of the date of this release.
- As of September 30, 2021, our tenant receivables balance of $7.7 million continues to be near historical lows.
Key items included in operating results
Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
YTD
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
3Q21
3Q20
(In millions, except per share
Amount
Per Share –
Amount
Per Share –
Unrealized (losses) gains on
$
(14.4)
$
(14.0)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.11)
$
183.3
$
140.5
$
1.26
$
1.13
Significant realized gains on
52.4
(1)
—
0.35
—
110.1
—
0.76
—
(Loss) gain on sales of real
(0.4)
1.6
—
0.01
2.3
1.6
0.02
0.01
Impairment of real estate
(42.6)
(1)
(7.7)
(0.28)
(0.06)
(52.7)
(30.5)
(0.37)
(0.24)
Impairment of non-real estate
—
—
—
—
—
(24.5)
—
(0.20)
Loss on early extinguishment
—
(52.8)
—
(0.42)
(67.3)
(52.8)
(0.46)
(0.42)
Termination fee(1)
—
86.2
—
0.69
—
86.2
—
0.69
Acceleration of stock
—
(4.5)
—
(0.04)
—
(4.5)
—
(0.04)
Total
$
(5.0)
$
8.8
$
(0.03)
$
0.07
$
175.7
$
116.0
$
1.21
$
0.93
(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 750 tenants, with a focus to accommodate current tenant needs plus a path for their future growth
During 3Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 5.6 million SF, comprising 4.9 million RSF of value-creation opportunities and 0.7 million RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $989.7 million.
Robust leasing activity of development and redevelopment projects
Historically high demand for our value-creation development and redevelopment projects of high-quality office/laboratory space, as well as continued operational excellence at our world-class, sophisticated laboratory facilities, and strong execution by our team, has translated into record leases executed in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, aggregating 2.1 million RSF, related to our development and redevelopment projects.
Value-creation development and redevelopment projects expected to generate significant growth in rental revenues and cash flows
Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or will commence in the next six quarters is expected to generate significant incremental revenues, as follows:
Under Construction
Key Projects Expected to Commence
Construction in the Next Six Quarters(1)
Incremental Projected
Annual Rental Revenues
4.3 Million RSF
3.4 Million RSF
> $615 Million
37 Properties
+
20 Properties
=
79% Leased/Negotiating
80% Leased/Negotiating
(1) We expect to commence construction of other projects in 2022.
- Approximately 93% of leased/negotiating activity related to the 7.7 million RSF of projects under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters, is from existing relationships.
- In October 2021, our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway campus received entitlement rights to develop 450,000 SF of office/laboratory space.
Delivery of fully leased value-creation projects
- During 3Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 238,163 RSF that are 100% leased across four submarkets.
- Commencement of three value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF during 3Q21, including a 462,100 RSF development project at 325 Binney Street in our Cambridge submarket and a 229,000 RSF development project at 751 Gateway Boulevard in our South San Francisco submarket, which are 100% leased and 100% negotiating, respectively.
- Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $45 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities
- During 3Q21, we completed dispositions of and sales of partial interests in real estate assets aggregating $339.4 million in our key life science cluster submarkets.
- In October 2021, we completed the recapitalization of two consolidated real estate joint ventures in our Mission Bay submarket:
409 and 499 Illinois Street
1500 Owens Street
(Dollars in thousands)
Alexandria
JV Partner
Alexandria
JV Partner
Previous ownership
60%
40%
50.1%
49.9%
Recapitalization in October 2021
25%
75%
25%
75%
Sale of ownership interest
35%
25.1%
Sales price (our share)
$274,681
Capitalization rate
5.0%
Capitalization rate (cash)
4.2%
We retained control over these joint ventures and continue to consolidate them in our financial statements. Refer to "Dispositions and sales of partial interest" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details on these transactions.
Balance sheet management
Key metrics as of September 30, 2021
- $38.6 billion of total market capitalization.
- $29.3 billion of total equity capitalization.
- No debt maturities prior to 2024.
- 11.9 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of September 30, 2021.
- Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of September 30, 2021.
3Q21
Goal
Quarter
Trailing
4Q21
Annualized
12 Months
Annualized
Net debt and preferred stock to
5.8x
6.2x
Less than or equal to 5.2x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
5.1x
4.8x
Greater than or equal to 5.0x
Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as
3Q21
Under construction projects
7%
Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects and key pending acquisition
2%
Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)
5%
Land
2%
(1)
Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows.
Key capital events
- During 3Q21, we issued 2.5 million shares under our ATM program at a price of $200.73 per share (before underwriting discounts) and received net proceeds of $492.3 million. As of 3Q21, we have no amounts remaining under our ATM program. We expect to establish a new ATM program during 4Q21.
- As of September 30, 2021, we had outstanding forward equity sales agreements aggregating $771.9 million to sell 4.6 million shares of our common stock. We expect to settle these forward equity sales agreements in 4Q21.
Investments
- As of September 30, 2021, our investments aggregated $2.0 billion, including unrealized gains of $929.8 million.
- Investment income of $67.1 million for 3Q21 included $81.5 million in realized gains and $14.4 million in unrealized losses.
Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society
- In October 2021, our ESG commitment and leadership was recognized in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment, including the following achievements: (i) Global Sector Leader and a 5 Star rating — GRESB's highest rating — in the Diversified Listed sector for buildings in development, (ii) #2 ranking in the U.S. in the Science & Technology sector for buildings in operation, and (iii) fourth consecutive "A" disclosure score.
- In October 2021, Alexandria received an ESG Rating of A from MSCI as a result of our continued advancement of green building opportunities, recognition of talent management programs, and below-industry-average turnover rate, among other achievements. Our MSCI ESG Rating of A is currently ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. equity REITs. An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term industry-material ESG risks.
- In September 2021, Alexandria achieved the Fitwel Viral Response Certification With Distinction, the highest certification level within the Fitwel Viral Response module, for the second consecutive year. This evidence-based, third-party certification recognizes the Company's comprehensive and rigorous approach to protecting the health of its building occupants.
- In September 2021, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum honored Joel S. Marcus, our executive chairman and founder, for Distinction in Civic Engagement and Renewal, recognizing his meaningful contributions to and unwavering support of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and its mission. As an active supporter of the Memorial & Museum since it opened in 2014, Mr. Marcus has served as a member of its board of trustees since his appointment in 2018 by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
- In September 2021, OneFifteen, an innovative non-profit healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, received an honorable mention in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category. Alexandria led the design and development of the pioneering OneFifteen campus in Dayton, Ohio, which houses a unique, evidence-based model encompassing a full continuum of care in one location, from intake, medication-assisted treatment, and residential living to family reunification, job training, and community transition.
- In July 2021, Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its Healthcare Investments and Exits: Mid-Year 2021 Report as the most active biopharma corporate investor by new deal volume from 2020 to 1H21 for the fourth consecutive year and as the most active new Series A investor in biopharma from 2020 to 1H21. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on innovations and trends.
Acquisitions
Square Footage
Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Purchase
Number of
Operating
Occupancy
Future
Active
Operating With
Operating(2)
Operating
Total
Purchase
Completed in 1H21
49
95%
4,507,706
980,934
1,571,982
2,238,467
80,032
8,631,231
$
2,952,205
Completed in 3Q21:
Other
Other/Greater Boston
8/24/21
4
45%
440,992
453,869
173,276
—
—
1,068,137
192,000
1122 El Camino Real
South San Francisco/
9/14/21
1
100%
700,000
—
223,232
—
—
700,000
(3)
105,250
Pacific Technology Park (50%
Sorrento Mesa/San Diego
8/5/21
5
100%
—
—
228,871
315,481
—
544,352
85,750
Other
Other/San Diego
7/21/21
9
77%
64,235
—
211,440
98,428
—
374,103
135,484
3029 East Cornwallis Road
Research Triangle/
7/30/21
—
N/A
1,055,000
—
—
—
—
1,055,000
91,000
Other
Various
Various
8
95%
1,178,188
—
414,286
148,665
158,916
1,900,055
380,213
27
90%
3,438,415
453,869
1,251,105
(4)
562,574
(4)
158,916
(4)
5,641,647
989,697
Completed in October 2021:
Other
2
75%
—
—
185,228
—
—
185,228
203,800
Pending acquisition:
Charles Park
Cambridge/
December
2
N/A
TBD(5)
400,000
—
—
—
400,000
815,000
Total
80
7,946,121
1,834,803
3,008,315
2,801,041
238,948
14,858,106
$
4,960,702
2021 guidance range
$4,460,000 – $5,460,000
2022 pending acquisition:
Mercer Mega Block
Lake Union/Seattle
1Q22(6)
—
N/A
800,000
—
—
—
—
800,000
$
143,500
(1)
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on active development and redevelopment projects.
(2)
Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment.
(3)
Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operations with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" of this Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.
(4)
We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended September 30, 2021 to generate initial annual net operating income of $35.9 million. These acquisitions included 27 operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of July 26, 2021 (weighted by initial annual
(5)
We expect to pursue additional entitlement opportunities for future development of additional office/laboratory space.
(6)
We continue to diligently work through various long-lead-time due diligence items. We are working toward completion of all due diligence items as soon as possible.
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Interest
RSF
Capitalization
Capitalization
(Cash Basis)
Sales Price(1)
Sales Price
Consideration
Completed YTD 3Q21:
213 East Grand Avenue
South San Francisco/
4/22/21
70%
300,930
4.5%
4.0%
$
301,000
$
1,429
$
103,679
400 Dexter Avenue North
Lake Union/Seattle
7/23/21
70%
290,111
4.1%
4.2%
254,814
$
1,255
$
95,467
260 Townsend Street
SoMa/San Francisco Bay Area
7/30/21
100%
66,682
N/A
N/A
49,000
(3)
$
735
(3)
220 and 240 2nd Avenue South
SoDo/Seattle
7/29/21
100%
80,160
N/A
N/A
24,100
$
301
$
—
Land
Other/San Diego
3/12/21
100%
185,000
N/A
N/A
22,900
N/A
(4)
9444 Waples Street
Sorrento Mesa/San Diego
8/5/21
50%
88,380
N/A
N/A
11,469
$
260
$
—
663,283
Completed in October 2021:
409 and 499 Illinois Street
Mission Bay/San Francisco
10/5/21
35%
(5)
455,069
5.0%
4.2%
274,681
$
1,366
$
113,756
1500 Owens Street
Mission Bay/San Francisco
10/5/21
25.1%
(5)
158,267
937,964
Pending dispositions or sales of partial interest:
(6)
Greater Boston
4Q21
TBD
800,000
(7)
TBD
TBD
(6)
San Francisco Bay Area
4Q21
TBD
400,000
(7)
TBD
TBD
(8)
Various
4Q21
TBD
500,000
(7)
TBD
TBD
$
2,637,964
2021 guidance range
$
1,670,000
–
$
2,670,000
(1)
For sales of partial interests, represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us.
(2)
For each partial interest sale, we retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity
(3)
The sales price includes the assumption by the buyer of a secured loan for $28.2 million. Upon completion of the sale, we recognized a loss on sale of real estate aggregating $435 thousand.
(4)
During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recognized $2.8 million of gains on sales of real estate related to the completion of two real estate dispositions.
(5)
Refer to "Key strategic transactions that generated capital for investment into our highly leased value-creation pipeline and acquisitions with development and redevelopment opportunities" on page 2 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
(6)
Transactions are currently under negotiation of purchase and sale agreements.
(7)
Represents the approximate aggregate sales price for each transaction. A significant amount of the proceeds from pending dispositions were subject to completion of lease negotiations prior to advancing the disposition process.
(8)
Represents two transactions in early negotiations with potential buyers.
Guidance
The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2021. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
2021 Guidance
2021 Guidance Midpoint
Summary of Key Changes in Guidance
As of 10/25/21
As of 7/26/21
Summary of Key Changes in Sources and Uses
As of 10/25/21
As of 7/26/21
EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted
See updates below
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
$2,170
$1,920
Occupancy(1)
93.3% to 93.9%
94.3% to 94.9%
Construction(2)
$2,110
$1,910
Rental rate increases
33.0% to 36.0%
31.0% to 34.0%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
19.0% to 22.0%
18.0% to 21.0%
Projected 2021 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to
As of 10/25/21
As of 7/26/21
Earnings per share(3)
$3.91 to $3.93
$3.46 to $3.54
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
5.05
5.50
Gain on sales of real estate
(0.02)
(0.02)
Impairment of real estate – rental properties(4)
0.18
0.05
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.04)
(0.04)
Funds from operations per share(5)
$9.08 to $9.10
$8.95 to $9.03
Unrealized gains on non-real estate investments
(1.26)
(1.39)
Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments(4)
(0.76)
(0.41)
Impairment of real estate(4)
0.19
0.02
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
0.46
0.47
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
0.02
0.01
Other
0.01
0.06
Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(5)
$7.74 to $7.76
$7.71 to $7.79
Midpoint
$7.75
$7.75
Key Assumptions
Low
High
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2021(1)
93.3%
93.9%
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
Rental rate increases
33.0%
36.0%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
19.0%
22.0%
Same property performance:
Net operating income increase
2.0%
4.0%
Net operating income increase (cash basis)
4.7%
6.7%
Straight-line rent revenue
$
119
$
129
General and administrative expenses
$
146
$
151
Capitalization of interest
$
172
$
182
Interest expense
$
128
$
138
Key Credit Metrics
2021 Guidance
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q21 annualized
Less than or equal to 5.2x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q21 annualized
Greater than or equal to 5.0x
Key Sources and Uses of Capital
Range
Midpoint
Certain
Completed
Sources of capital:
Net cash provided by operating activities after
$
210
$
250
$
230
Incremental debt
1,415
575
995
2020 debt capital proceeds held in cash
150
250
200
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
1,670
2,670
2,170
$
938
Common equity
2,975
3,975
3,475
$
3,533
(6)
Total sources of capital
$
6,420
$
7,720
$
7,070
Uses of capital:
Construction(2)
$
1,960
$
2,260
$
2,110
Acquisitions
4,460
5,460
4,960
$
4,146
Total uses of capital
$
6,420
$
7,720
$
7,070
Incremental debt (included above):
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
$
1,750
$
1,750
$
1,750
$
1,750
Principal repayments of unsecured senior notes
(650)
(650)
(650)
$
(650)
Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,
315
(525)
(105)
Incremental debt
$
1,415
$
575
$
995
(1)
Updated guidance for occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2021, reflects vacancy at one recently acquired property that closed in 3Q21, and two pending acquisitions expected to close in 4Q21, representing lease-up opportunities that will contribute to growth in cash flows. One of the two pending acquisitions includes value-creation opportunities while the other pending acquisition is 50% under lease negotiation. Excluding vacancy at recently acquired properties, we expect occupancy for properties in North America as of December 31, 2021 to increase by approximately 100 bps compared to December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.
(2)
Increase in construction guidance was primarily driven by recent pre-leasing/negotiating activity, which has provided additional visibility and accelerated our spending requirements on our active and near-term value-creation projects.
(3)
Excludes unrealized gains or losses after September 30, 2021, that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.
(4)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
(5)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.
(6)
Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we issued 16.2 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $2.8 billion. We expect to issue 4.6 million shares in 4Q21 to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $771.9 million.
About the Company
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $38.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 63.9 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 38.7 million RSF of operating properties and 4.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 12.0 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
9/30/21
9/30/20
Revenues:
Income from rentals
$
546,527
$
508,371
$
478,695
$
461,335
$
543,412
(1)
$
1,533,593
$
1,416,873
Other income
1,232
1,248
1,154
2,385
1,630
3,634
5,044
Total revenues
547,759
509,619
479,849
463,720
545,042
1,537,227
1,421,917
Expenses:
Rental operations
165,995
143,955
137,888
136,767
140,443
447,838
393,457
General and administrative
37,931
37,880
33,996
32,690
36,913
109,807
100,651
Interest
35,678
35,158
36,467
37,538
43,318
107,303
134,071
Depreciation and amortization
210,842
190,052
180,913
177,750
176,831
581,807
520,354
Impairment of real estate
42,620
(1)
4,926
5,129
25,177
7,680
52,675
(1)
22,901
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
67,253
7,898
52,770
67,253
52,770
Total expenses
493,066
411,971
461,646
417,820
457,955
1,366,683
1,224,204
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
3,091
2,609
3,537
3,593
3,778
9,237
4,555
Investment income
67,084
304,263
1,014
255,137
3,348
372,361
166,184
(Loss) gain on sales of real estate
(435)
—
2,779
152,503
1,586
2,344
1,586
Net income
124,433
404,520
25,533
457,133
95,799
554,486
370,038
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(21,286)
(19,436)
(17,412)
(15,649)
(14,743)
(58,134)
(40,563)
Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
103,147
385,084
8,121
441,484
81,056
496,352
329,475
Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,883)
(4,521)
(2,014)
(5,561)
(1,730)
(5,750)
(5,304)
Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common
$
101,264
$
380,563
$
6,107
$
435,923
$
79,326
$
490,602
$
324,171
Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
Basic
$
0.67
$
2.61
$
0.04
$
3.26
$
0.64
$
3.39
$
2.62
Diluted
$
0.67
$
2.61
$
0.04
$
3.26
$
0.63
$
3.38
$
2.61
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
150,854
145,825
137,319
133,688
124,901
144,716
123,561
Diluted
151,561
146,058
137,688
133,827
125,828
145,153
124,027
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
1.12
$
1.12
$
1.09
$
1.09
$
1.06
$
3.33
$
3.15
(1)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
Assets
Investments in real estate
$
23,071,514
$
21,692,385
$
20,253,418
$
18,092,372
$
17,600,648
Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
321,737
323,622
325,928
332,349
330,792
Cash and cash equivalents
325,872
323,876
492,184
568,532
446,255
Restricted cash
42,182
33,697
42,219
29,173
38,788
Tenant receivables
7,749
6,710
7,556
7,333
7,641
Deferred rent
816,219
781,600
751,967
722,751
719,552
Deferred leasing costs
329,952
321,005
294,328
272,673
266,440
Investments
2,046,878
1,999,283
1,641,811
1,611,114
1,330,945
Other assets
1,596,615
1,536,672
1,424,935
1,191,581
1,169,610
Total assets
$
28,558,718
$
27,018,850
$
25,234,346
$
22,827,878
$
21,910,671
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity
Secured notes payable
$
198,758
$
227,984
$
229,406
$
230,925
$
342,363
Unsecured senior notes payable
8,314,851
8,313,025
8,311,512
7,232,370
7,230,819
Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper
749,978
299,990
—
99,991
249,989
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
2,149,450
1,825,387
1,750,687
1,669,832
1,609,340
Dividends payable
173,560
170,647
160,779
150,982
143,040
Total liabilities
11,586,597
10,837,033
10,452,384
9,384,100
9,575,551
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
11,681
11,567
11,454
11,342
11,232
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,532
1,507
1,457
1,367
1,333
Additional paid-in capital
14,727,735
14,194,023
12,994,748
11,730,970
10,711,119
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,029)
(4,508)
(5,799)
(6,625)
(10,638)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
14,723,238
14,191,022
12,990,406
11,725,712
10,701,814
Noncontrolling interests
2,237,202
1,979,228
1,780,102
1,706,724
1,622,074
Total equity
16,960,440
16,170,250
14,770,508
13,432,436
12,323,888
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity
$
28,558,718
$
27,018,850
$
25,234,346
$
22,827,878
$
21,910,671
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
9/30/21
9/30/20
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders
$
101,264
$
380,563
$
6,107
$
435,923
$
79,326
$
490,602
$
324,171
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
205,436
186,498
177,720
173,392
173,622
569,654
511,290
Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real
(17,871)
(16,301)
(15,443)
(15,032)
(15,256)
(49,615)
(46,901)
Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs
3,465
4,135
3,076
2,976
2,936
10,676
8,437
Loss (gain) on sales of real estate
435
—
(2,779)
(152,503)
(1,586)
(2,344)
(1,586)
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
18,602
(1)
1,754
5,129
25,177
7,680
25,485
15,324
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,472)
(2,191)
(201)
(420)
(1,261)
(6,574)
(5,692)
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
309,859
554,458
173,609
469,513
245,461
1,037,884
805,043
Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments
14,432
(244,031)
46,251
(233,538)
14,013
(183,348)
(140,495)
Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments
(52,427)
(3)
(34,773)
(22,919)
—
—
(110,119)
—
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
—
—
—
—
24,482
Impairment of real estate
24,018
(4)
3,172
—
—
—
27,190
15,221
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
67,253
7,898
52,770
67,253
52,770
Termination fee
—
—
—
—
(86,179)
(5)
—
(86,179)
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
—
—
4,499
—
4,499
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
149
3,428
(1,208)
2,774
179
2,400
1,804
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
$
296,031
$
282,254
$
262,986
$
246,647
$
230,743
$
841,260
$
677,145
(1)
Related to a property in a non-core submarket to reduce the carrying amount of the property to its estimated fair value less costs to sell, upon our review of the current local market conditions.
(2)
Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.
(3)
Includes three separate significant realized gains from the following transactions: (i) the sale of shares in an investment in a publicly traded biotechnology company, (ii) a distribution received from a limited partnership investment, and (iii) the acquisition of one of our privately held biotechnology investments by a publicly traded biotechnology company.
(4)
Primarily related to an impairment charge of $22.5 million to reduce the carrying amount of an option to purchase a land parcel in our SoMa submarket for the development of an office property to its estimated fair value less costs to sell, upon our classification of the option as held for sale in September 2021.
(5)
Represents termination fee of $89.5 million and related expenses of $3.3 million recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2020, upon termination of our contract with Pinterest, Inc. related to a lease at 88 Bluxome Street in our SoMa submarket.
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
9/30/21
9/30/20
Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
$
0.67
$
2.61
$
0.04
$
3.26
$
0.63
$
3.38
$
2.61
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
1.26
1.19
1.20
1.21
1.28
3.66
3.81
Loss (gain) on sales of real estate
—
—
(0.02)
(1.14)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
0.12
0.01
0.04
0.19
0.06
0.18
0.12
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.05)
(0.04)
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
2.04
3.80
1.26
3.51
1.95
7.15
6.49
Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments
0.10
(1.67)
0.34
(1.75)
0.11
(1.26)
(1.13)
Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments
(0.35)
(0.24)
(0.17)
—
—
(0.76)
—
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.20
Impairment of real estate
0.16
0.02
—
—
—
0.19
0.12
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
0.49
0.06
0.42
0.46
0.42
Termination fee
—
—
—
—
(0.69)
—
(0.69)
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
—
—
0.04
—
0.04
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
—
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
—
0.02
0.01
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
$
1.95
$
1.93
$
1.91
$
1.84
$
1.83
$
5.80
$
5.46
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted
151,561
146,058
137,688
133,827
125,828
145,153
124,027
