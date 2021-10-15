HealthMetrix Research Selects 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans for Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 88 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2022 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2022 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 90% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."

The award criteria were based on 2022 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

2022 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.  

East

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

 

Albany

  Humana (4 Star)

Baltimore

  Kaiser Permanente* (5 Star)

Boston

  Fallon Health (5 Star)

Bradenton

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Buffalo

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Burlington VT

  MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)

Charleston SC

  Humana (4 Star)

Charlotte

  Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)

Columbia SC

  Humana* (4 Star)

Concord NH

  Martin's Point (5 Star)

Fort Lauderdale

  Solis HealthCare (4 Star)

Fort Myers

  Freedom Health (4.5 Star)

Greensboro

  CIGNA* (4 Star)

Harrisburg

  Highmark* (5 Star)

Hartford

  CarePartners (4.5 Star)

Jacksonville

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Miami

  CarePlus (5 Star)

Naples

  Florida Blue (4.5 Star)

New York City Metro   
 Nassau county (NY)
 Suffolk county (NY)

 Westchester county (NY)
 Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union counties (NJ)


  Centers Plan for Healthy Living (4 Star)
  Humana (4 Star)

  MVP (4.5 Star)
  Humana (4.5 Star)

Ocala

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Orlando

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Pensacola

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Philadelphia

  Health Partners Plans* (4 Star)

Pittsburgh

  Highmark* (5 Star)

Portland ME

  Anthem (4 Star)

Richmond VA

  Anthem (4 Star)

Rochester

  MVP Health Care (4.5 Star)

San Juan PR

  Triple S (4.5 Star)

Springfield MA

  Fallon Health (4.5 Star)

Syracuse

  Humana* (4.5 Star)

Tallahassee

  United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)

Tampa-Saint Petersburg

  Optimum Healthcare (5 Star)

Washington DC
 Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA counties

  United HealthCare (4 Star)
  Optima Health* (4 Star)

West Palm Beach

  Solis HealthCare (4 Star)



 

Midwest

 

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Akron

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Birmingham

  Humana* (4 Star)

Charleston WV

  Highmark (4.5 Star)

Chattanooga

  United HealthCare* (5 Star)

Chicago

  Humana* (4 Star)

Cincinnati

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Cleveland

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Columbus

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Dayton

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Des Moines

  United HealthCare* (5 Star)

Detroit

  HAP* (4.5 Star)

Grand Rapids

  HAP* (4.5 Star)

Jackson MS

  CIGNA* (4.5 Star)

Knoxville

  United HealthCare* (5 Star)

Lansing

  Physicians Health Plan* (4.5 Star)

Little Rock

  Humana (4 Star)

Louisville

  Anthem (4 Star)

Madison

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Memphis

  Humana* (5 Star)

Milwaukee

  Anthem (4.5 Star)

Minneapolis-St. Paul

  Blue Cross Blue Shield (4.5 Star)

Montgomery

  VIVA (5 Star)

Oklahoma City

  Humana* (4.5 Star)

Omaha

  Humana* (4.5 Star)

St. Louis

  Essence Healthcare* (5 Star)

Toledo

  Anthem* (4.5 Star)

Tulsa

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Wichita

  United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)

West

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Boise

  United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)

Dallas-Fort Worth

  Humana (4.5 Stars)

Denver-Colorado Springs

  Bright Health (3.5 Star)

Honolulu

  Humana* (4 Star)

Houston

  Humana (4.5 Star)

Los Angeles (Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Ventura counties)

  Central Health Medicare Plan* (3.5 Star)
 

Modesto

  Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)

Portland

  PacificSource* (4 Star)

San Antonio

  United HealthCare* (5 Star)

San Francisco

  Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)

San Jose

  Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)

San Mateo

  Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)

Santa Fe

  Humana* (4.5 Star)

Stockton

  Alignment Health Plan* (4 Star)

Source: HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345

