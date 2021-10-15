Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Named a 'Best Company for Dads' Company recognized for inclusive leave and wellness policies, benefits, childcare and more

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) has been named to the list of Best Companies for Dads. The award celebrates organizations that lead in the areas of paid parental leave, benefits and flexible work schedules. This year's selection process included criteria for how companies helped parents and caretakers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The past year has demonstrated a need for greater flexibility and support for all our working parents," said Stephanie Browne, vice president of talent acquisition and chief diversity officer at Blue Cross. "I am thrilled our efforts to ensure working dads have the tools they need to be their best at work and at home have earned us this distinction."

The 2021 Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) Best Companies for Dads application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, benefits, childcare, flexibility, employee resource groups and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them.

"Dads continue to be outspoken about wanting to be equal partners when it comes to parenting responsibilities and needing the flexibility from their employer in order to do so," says Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "Our Best Companies for Dads are listening to their employees. They've made their leave policies more inclusive and have increased the support offered to families during a time when parents and caregivers are constantly juggling home and work life."

Blue Cross' family-friendly initiatives include:

Paid parental leave, telecommuting, and flexible work arrangements

Backup child and elder care at subsidized rates, and, through the pandemic, crisis care reimbursement of up to $100 per day for working parents who receive childcare from a friend, parent, or neighbor

An adoption assistance program that covers certain adoption expenses such as agency, placement, and medical fees

Changing "sick days" to "wellness days" and additional emotional well-being support such as monthly mental health chats with clinical experts

Family support resources accessible through an employee assistance program and an associate meal program

Support and collaboration with colleagues on issues facing parents through the Working Parents Network employee resource group

