Bandai America brings Target to the Upside Down with Exclusive Stranger Things Figurines

Netflix collaboration brings fan-favorite characters to a new dimension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The smash-hit Netflix Original series that stormed onto television screens everywhere has found a new way to enter your home with a Bandai America collaboration sure to turn fans upside down. Available now at Target, Bandai America's highly detailed Stranger Things figurines bring the experience of the show into your hands like never before with fan-favorite characters and an exclusive line of collectibles that will amp your fandom up to eleven.

"Stranger Things is a show that has managed to tap into the heart of everyone's inner child, which makes the opportunity to bring the characters to figure form incredibly exciting and rewarding," said Cisco Maldonado, Senior Director – Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "We are thrilled with how well these figures replicate these iconic characters and can't wait to get them into fans' hands."

Stranger Things by Bandai America (CNW Group/Bandai America)

Bandai America is letting fans take control of the upside down with these collector must-haves expertly replicated from the award-winning show. Team up and save the day with Hopper and Eleven in 6-inch figure form with over 20 points of articulation. Or terrorize the town of Hawkins with lifelike 7-inch vinyl figures of the Demogorgon and Demodog monsters.

Fans can expand their collection even further with an exclusive line of figures available only at Target, which feature 4-inch figures of Eleven and Dustin. Each figure includes one collectible build-up Demogorgon part and comes in 80's retro packaging on a throwback blister card.

Fans will be gearing up to celebrate the hit show on November 6th, Stranger Things Day, where they can expect even more exciting news to drop.

For more information visit www.bandai.com and tune into their social channels at @bandaiamerica

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Dragon Ball®, Charaction CUBE™ by MegaHouse, Anime Heroes™, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass five strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Visual and Music Production, IP Creation and Affiliated Business Companies. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® and © 2021 Bandai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai America