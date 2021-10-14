Vista Outdoor to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. In addition to the results, which will be published on Vista Outdoor's website at 5:00 a.m. EDT, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 6765965. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, Foresight Sports, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or Investor Relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact Investor Contact Fred Ferguson Shelly Hubbard (571) 457-9082 612-518-5406 media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.