Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

What: Service Corporation International Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 4737909 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



Replay: (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 10160350 available through November 4, 2021, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"



About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance. We offer families exceptional service in planning life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. At September 30, 2021, we owned and operated 1,453 funeral service locations and 485 cemeteries (of which 298 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

