NCS Analytics Closes $11 Million Oversubscribed Series A to Keep Pace with Demand for Data and Advance Development of its Platform

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics, the leader in high-risk data analytics, announces an $11 million Series A financing round led by Baseline Ventures, a venture capital investment firm that focuses on seed and growth-stage investments in technology companies. Baseline joins others, and early investors, including Lewis Wilks of Bright Peaks Capital, and Jon Aborn, founder of Starpoint Capital, has joined the board.

NCS Analytics (PRNewsfoto/NCS Analytics)

NCS is the leading provider of data analytics solutions related to high-risk industries for the government and financial sectors. The NCS data solutions allow financial institutions and governmental agencies at all levels to analyze diverse data streams and recognize revenue opportunities and economic and security improvements. Through the newly raised $11 million, the company will continue to focus on business expansion and innovative solutions to better serve these sectors.

"NCS provides a comprehensive platform to government regulatory agencies and financial institutions that delivers actionable data on high-risk industries. This data facilitates regulatory enforcement and provides a high level of confidence that the payments and products that flow through the industry are legal," said Steve Anderson, Founder of Baseline Ventures. "As more states legalize the medical and recreational use of cannabis, NCS will support reporting and regulatory requirements to ensure that the industry is operating appropriately under the legal guidelines and that citizens are receiving the benefits that were promised to them."

"Since its inception, the team at NCS has been dedicated to delivering our financial and government clients the clear and transparent information they require, and this funding is a testament to that work," said Adam Crabtree, Founder, and CEO of NCS. "This investment is going to give us the resources we need to further the development of our platform and expand our customer base."

About NCS Analytics

Since 2015, Denver-based NCS Analytics has operated under its founding principle of empowering real-time critical decision making. By aggregating diverse data streams, NCS provides governments and financial institutions with actionable intelligence to monitor and regulate high-risk industries to prevent fraud and reduce risk exposure. NCS solutions bring a new level of refinement and reliable data to emerging industries. For more information, please visit www.ncsanalytics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCS Analytics