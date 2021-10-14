Labster to Acquire World's First VR Training Platform For Nursing

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labster , the world's leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UbiSim , the virtual reality training platform for nursing. With this acquisition, Labster significantly expands its nursing education offering, further supporting its mission to transform access to high quality science education.

"We are thrilled to welcome the UbiSim team to the Labster family. The global nursing sector is an extremely important and exciting application for virtual technologies and UbiSim's high-quality and scalable training platform offers a truly unique solution," said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Labster. "With the strategic addition of UbiSim, Labster is well positioned to play an important role in the future of nursing education and to help address the critical challenge of the global nursing shortage, estimated at a shortfall of 5.9 million nurses by the World Health Organization. Labster is proud to expand our mission, together with UbiSim, to empower the next generation of scientists and healthcare workers around the world."

Labster, founded in Denmark in 2012, is a learning platform with an ecosystem of science learning resources, including a metaverse of virtual science simulations, lab manuals, lab reports, and 3D animated videos. Evidence shows Labster improves learning outcomes. Instructors who have tracked the impact of Labster virtual labs in their courses report that students' learning outcomes improved by an average of one letter grade, enabling more students to persist in critical courses rather than dropping out of science early in their academic careers.

UbiSim, founded in Switzerland in 2017, offers immersive virtual training simulations for nurses and healthcare providers, putting them at the forefront of the increasing tech revolution in health care. Their immersive VR training platform enables nursing students to develop clinical reasoning, collaboration and communication skills by engaging with real world scenarios and lifelike patients in a safe learning environment.

"We felt such a clear alignment with Labster on both vision and product philosophy, which made the decision to join the Labster team incredibly easy. We are excited to continue developing the product and expand the reach to nursing students and educators globally together, "said Florian Brutsche, Co-Founder of UbiSim. "Combining UbiSim real-world nursing scenarios and Labster immersive science simulations provides nursing educators and institutions with an unmatched range of content and tools to improve student engagement and outcomes." added Gauthier Dubruel, Co-Founder of UbiSim.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual laboratory simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students' natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 3 million students in high schools and universities around the globe use Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster works with leading educational institutions to improve science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 1,000 institutions around the world, including ETH in Zurich, MIT and Imperial College. www.labster.com

About UbiSim

UbiSim is the leading immersive VR training platform dedicated specifically to nursing. By combining evidence-based VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students' learning objectives. UbiSim partners with U.S. and international institutions to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by scaling high-quality nursing education. www.ubisimvr.com .

