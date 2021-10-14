Keynote Speakers Announced for SANS Cyber Solutions Fest

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, announced the keynote speakers for SANS Cyber Solutions Fest, a free two-day virtual event on October 21-22, 2021 covering four cybersecurity focus areas: Threat Hunting, SOC/SOAR, MITRE ATT&ACK® Framework, and Cloud Security. This event aims to connect cybersecurity professionals of all levels with the latest solutions, tools, and techniques to combat today's cybersecurity threats.

U.S. Cybersecurity Regulation: Fact or Fiction?

Day 1 Keynote

Featuring Mike Brown and Art Coviello

Moderated by Nicole Rowe

SANS Cyber Solutions Fest will share the latest solutions, tools, and techniques to combat today's cybersecurity threats

As a result of the recent Executive Order (EO), many U.S. federal agencies are trying to quickly determine next steps in their Zero Trust journey. They are not alone. Organizations around the globe are examining their Zero Trust strategies and wondering if this EO is a precursor for broader legislation and future regulations that could begin to add new layers of accountability to cybersecurity incidents. During this keynote session, industry experts Art Coviello, former CEO of RSA Security and Mike Brown, Rear Admiral, United States Navy (retired), an authority on our nation's cybersecurity strategy through this his leadership positions at the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, will provide insight based on their experience on what to expect from the government, when to expect it, and how these changes will impact cybersecurity professionals.

Diversifying and Conquer: Building & Managing Successful Technical Teams

Day 2 Keynote

Led by Diana Kelley

Featured panelists: Nicola Whiting , Alyssa Miller , Natasha Barnes , and Seema Kathuria

Successful organizations know it's important to build diverse teams, but how can you ensure you're hiring from the most diverse pool? And once you've developed a diverse team how can you support inclusion and respect to keep that team effective and engaged? In this panel, a group of experts in the cybersecurity field who represent a wide variety of backgrounds and approaches will come together to talk through dimensions of diversity including educational, experiential, racial, and neuro. Examples will be share how organizations can thrive with a powerfully diverse workforce.

Leader of the panel Diana Kelley said, "This panel is ideal for leaders who seek insights for managing their devise teams, executives who want to understand supporting diversity and inclusion is worth the overhead to the organization, the benefits that diversity and inclusion bring to the practice of cybersecurity and the success of a cybersecurity program, and it's also for employees who want to increase their diversity and inclusion programs at their own organization."

