The expert.ai Natural Language API awarded best in API debut, in evidence of the leading role of advanced natural language understanding capabilities in the growth of the API Economy

Expert.ai Named Winner in 2021 API Awards The expert.ai Natural Language API awarded best in API debut, in evidence of the leading role of advanced natural language understanding capabilities in the growth of the API Economy

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai is excited to announce that the expert.ai Natural Language (NL) API has won a 2021 API Award in the Best API Debut category. The 2021 API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the API & microservices industries and use by a global developer community.

(PRNewsfoto/expert.ai)

The 2021 API Awards were selected from hundreds of nominations, and the expert-led API World Advisory Board has selected the expert.ai NL API based on three criteria: attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"Expert.ai's Natural Language API is helping developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today's cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly is powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. Expert.ai's win here at the 2021 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World & the 2021 API Awards.

"We see this award as validation of the hard work of our Product and R&D teams and the value of expert.ai's natural language understanding technology. By releasing our NL API into the world of developers, we hope to enable them to find insights and generally understand their unstructured data, making it even more useful. That being said, we're not sitting still. We're working hard on bringing new features and capabilities to the table that will push the envelope of what is capable with natural language understanding and natural language processing," said Brian Munz, product manager, NL API & developed experience at expert.ai.

Powered by advanced, AI-based natural language understanding capabilities, the expert.ai NL API provides deep linguistic analysis out of the box, so developers and data scientists can reduce development costs and increase productivity while optimizing their natural language processing applications. The API features include linguistic analysis tools, embedded taxonomies for classification, sentiment analysis, emotional and behavioral traits, and a writeprint extension performing a stylometric analysis of documents.

The 2021 API Awards will be presented at the 2021 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2021 Virtual (Oct 26-28, 2021).

{API:WORLD} 2021

Now in its 10th year, with over 4,000 attendees, API World is the world's largest API & microservices conference & expo -- and the largest event for the API economy.

Join Brian Munz and thousands of global technical leaders, engineers, software architects, and executives at API World 2021 to learn best practices and insights into the latest tools, technologies, and trends in APIs, microservices, containers, Kubernetes, and much more.

While waiting for the event and the 2021 API Awards Ceremony, start the conversation on expert.ai's Community site, collaborate with other API enthusiasts and create new business relationships with responsive NL-based API solutions.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information visit www.expert.ai, join our Community or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE expert.ai