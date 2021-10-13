Terri Cope-Walton Named Vice President and General Manager of WJXT & WCWJ Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Media Group, Inc., a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announced today that Terri Cope-Walton has been named Vice President and General Manager of WJXT, a fully local television station, and WCWJ, the CW affiliate, in Jacksonville, Florida. Cope-Walton replaces Bob Ellis, who was named Vice President and General Manager of Graham Media Group station WDIV in Detroit, Michigan earlier this year.

Terri Cope-Walton

Emily Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graham Media Group, said "Terri is fiercely committed to localism and deeply strategic in her approach to leading multi-platform community focused media. She brings a wealth of experience, intelligence and compassion to these two successful stations and will enthusiastically immerse herself in the Jacksonville community. We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Graham Media Group."

"This is an outstanding opportunity to work with a great team, and at two legacy stations. I look forward to settling into the Jacksonville community and continuing the great work WJXT and WCWJ are known for in the market," said Cope-Walton.

Cope-Walton has served as News Director at WRTV, the ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, Indiana since 2013, and worked in many roles upon joining the WRTV staff in 1998, including Assistant News Director, leading the station's community affairs efforts and being the lead producer for Good Morning Indiana.

Before coming to WRTV, Cope-Walton worked as a producer for WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio, a producer/reporter for WHIO-AM in Dayton, Ohio and was an English teacher for Dayton Public Schools. She served on the board of governors for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Central Great Lakes Chapter, and is a lifetime member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Cope-Walton is a four-time Emmy winner and has earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

She is a graduate of Central State University with a B.A. in English Literature and has a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University.

Terri and her husband, John, have two children. Her first day will be November 15, 2021.

About Graham Media Group

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond the traditional TV set. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve.

GMG operates in six states: KPRC–Houston , WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator. Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Website: https://www.grahammedia.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WJXT Channel 4 | WCWJ Channel 17