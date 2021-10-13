Domestic travel near full recovery; ONT September passenger volumes reached 97% of pre-COVID levels

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers who moved through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in September increased more than 132% from 2020 and approached 97% of pre-pandemic levels, as the Southern California gateway moves closer to full recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on global air travel.
According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), the airport welcomed more than 453,000 air travelers last month, more than double the September 2020 total of 195,000. Last month's totals were just 3% behind the pre-pandemic levels September 2019, when 469,000 passengers flew into or out of ONT.
Domestic and international traffic increased 130% and 242%, respectively, in September. When compared with September 2019, domestic travel was down just 1%, while international passenger volume was 47% lower.
Over the first nine months of 2021, total passenger volume exceeded 3 million, 59% higher than the same period last year and 24% lower than 2019. Domestic travel was 62% higher on a year-to-date basis while international volume was up 3%.
"Ontario International continues to be a bright spot in the aviation industry's ongoing pandemic recovery," said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. "Having watched the transfer of ONT from the City of Los Angeles five years ago, I believed then just as I do now that we have the benefit of a broad and loyal customer base along with the ability to provide a hassle-free customer service experience in a vital gateway airport that is safe and secure."
Passenger
Totals
Sept.
2021
Sept.
2020
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Change
Domestic
440,947
191,467
130.3%
2,980,026
1,840,964
61.9%
International
12,227
3,570
242.49%
79,186
76,336
3.7%
Total
453,174
195,037
132.35%
3,059,212
1,917,300
59.6%
Passenger
Totals
Sept.
2021
Sept.
2019
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
440,947
446,169
-1.17%
2,980,026
3,838,865
-22.4%
International
12,227
23,155
-47.19
79,186
223,889
-64.6%
Total
453,174
469,324
-3.44
3,059,212
4,062,754
-24.7%
Shipments of air freight and mail in September totaled more than 70,000 tons, 9.4% lower than September last year, but 15.4% higher than 2019. For the first nine months of the year, total cargo volume was more than 644,000 tons, a 3.5% decline compared with 2020, but 15.6% higher than 2019.
"In addition to creating an airport which is attractive to our partner airlines and their passengers, we've made dramatic improvements on the cargo side with expanded and modern facilities which appeal to shippers," Hagman said.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Sept.
2021
Sept.
2020
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2020
Change
Freight
66,380
75,862
-12.5%
609,952
651,809
-6.4%
4,269
2,174
96.41%
34,426
15,780
118.2%
Total
70,649
78,035
-9.46%
644,378
667,589
-3.5%
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Sept.
2021
Sept.
2019
Change
YTD
2021
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
66,380
59,918
10.79%
609,952
539,062
13.2%
4,269
1,271
235.87%
34,426
18,221
88.9%
Total
70,649
61,189
15.46%
644,378
557,283
15.6%
