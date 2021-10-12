NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80'

Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80, will be released October 29 on CD and digitally.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TODAY’S TOP HITS ON ‘NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol....
NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS TODAY’S TOP HITS ON ‘NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 80’

Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW80PR

'NOW 80' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u," Dua Lipa's "Love Again," Maneskin's "Beggin'," Polo G's "Rapstar," tracks from Doja Cat & The Weeknd, Billie Eillish, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 80 features 5 hot new tracks from Bleu, New Dialogue, Weston Estate, Mills and Ben Barnes.

Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW80PR/YouTube

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOWThatsMusic.com
Follow @NowThatsMusic on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80



1.  Olivia Rodrigo                                      

good 4 u

2.  Doja Cat & The Weeknd                     

You Right

3.  Dua Lipa                                              

Love Again

4.  Shawn Mendes & Tainy                     

Summer of Love

5.  Camila Cabello                                     

Don't Go Yet

6.  Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems           

Essence

7.  Maroon 5                                                

Lost

8.  Maneskin                                              

Beggin'

9.  Tate McRae X Khalid                            

working

10.  Post Malone                              

Motley Crew

11.  Polo G                                         

Rapstar

12.  Billie Eilish                                  

Happier Than Ever

13.  Imagine Dragons                        

Wrecked

14.  Bella Poarch                                 

Build a B*tch

15.  Tai Verdes                                      

A-O-K

16.  Walker Hayes                                

Fancy Like





NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT


17. Bleu                                                 

A Crazy Life

18. New Dialogue                                    

Mood Swings

19. Weston Estate                                   

Pears

20. Mills                                                      

Hollow

21. Ben Barnes                                             

11:11

(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)
(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-thats-what-i-call-music-presents-todays-top-hits-on-now-thats-what-i-call-music-vol-80-301398534.html

SOURCE UMe

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.