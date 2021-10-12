Neptune Retail Solutions and RevTrax Partner to Exclusively Provide Personalized Digital Offers to the Shelf at Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) , a leading omni-channel retail marketing company, today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with RevTrax ®, the leading promotions marketing platform, to execute digital personalization at scale for our clients. This partnership bridges the gap between the digital and in-store shopping experience in a way never before possible until now.

RevTrax's industry-leading Offer Management Platform ("OMP") delivers digital innovation to brands at the intersection of payments, marketing, offers and artificial intelligence. RevTrax solutions empower brands to modernize promotions, incentives and offers through AI personalization, innovative payments technology and campaign automation, delivering increased value to consumers while driving better ROI for brands and retailers. Leveraging its massive database of consumer interactions and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, brands can automatically deliver each individual consumer the optimal offer value needed to drive increased response, revenue and profitability.

"Digital innovation and omnichannel integration continue to be at the forefront of our go-to-market strategy," said Bill Redmond, CEO of NRS. "With our new partnership with RevTrax, we will be able to provide our client partners with a unique ability to efficiently and effectively customize digital incentives on an individual level within the store environment. This will reveal insights about their shoppers in a way that no other organization can deliver. We are truly excited to be commercializing this innovation immediately for an industry that has been hungry for true digital transformation."

Through the partnership, NRS becomes the exclusive in-store seller of RevTrax's Universal Mobile OfferTM (UMO) solution , to be distributed via signage across its vast network of grocery, drug, club, and home improvement retailers. Connecting the shelf - where more than 80% of shopping decisions are still made - with an optimized digital promotion experience, is a first of its kind opportunity to seamlessly and smartly connect digital and in-store and increase ROI, while driving shopper loyalty and engagement.

Jonathan Treiber, CEO, RevTrax, said, "Our team is excited to expand the distribution of our customers' offers across NRS' extensive footprint of more than forty-seven thousand retail locations. While e-commerce undoubtedly continues to grow, the vast majority of shopping decisions are still made in physical retail locations for a wide swath of consumer goods, so it's critical for brands to influence shoppers' purchasing decisions on a 1:1 basis, at the right time, in the right place, at their moment of need. The partnership announced today is truly transformative and represents a giant leap forward in making that vision a reality."

ABOUT Neptune Retail Solutions:

NRS is a leading omni-channel retail marketing company in the US & Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by both exclusive in store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery and drugstores, including Kroger, Ahold, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS, in addition to exclusive deterministic first party shopper data, generated from the company's owned and operated cashback app, Checkout 51, capturing deterministic first party shopping data via receipt scans from key retail locations across the US and Canada including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and the retailers noted above.

About RevTrax:

RevTrax empowers brands to deploy intelligent promotions and offers across channels, track performance, and increase profit and marketing ROI. With a robust portfolio of patents relating to offer security, RevTrax brings control back into the hands of the brand. For more information, visit revtrax.com.

