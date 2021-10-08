PARENTS Names Best Apps for Kids in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Apps for Kids, a selection of 24 winners considered top learning apps of 2021. The list is available on parents.com/bestapps and in the November issue of PARENTS, available now.
"With the school season in full swing, this year's list of The Best Apps for Kids has options to keep all children entertained while learning, including apps for science, reading, exploring, and more," said Editor in Chief of PARENTS, Julia Edelstein.
For the second annual list of the Best Apps for Kids, PARENTS editors tapped teachers, screen-time experts, junior testers, and parents for their app picks that were deemed educational and engaging. A total of 24 winners were named based on the following criteria: ad-free, clear cleaning goals, and no in-app purchase offers for power-ups or characters.
The complete PARENTS' list of The Best Apps for Kids is listed below by category and on parents.com/bestapps.
GEOGRAPHY AND NATURE
Best for Animal Learning: Peekaboo Barn
Best for Marine Life: MarcoPolo Ocean
Best for Nature: Seek by iNaturalist
Best for U.S. Geography: Stack the States
Best for World Geography: Barefoot World Atlas
STEM LEARNING
Best for Coding: ScratchJr
Best for Engineering: Play and Learn Engineering
Best for Math: Kahoot! DragonBox Numbers
Best for Music: Mazaam – The Musical Genius
READING AND WRITING
Best for Creative Writing: Write About This
Best for E-Books: Epic – Kids' Books & Reading
Best for Penmanship: Writing Wizard
Best for Phonics: Teach Your Monster to Read
Best for Reading Aloud: Read Along by Google
PUZZLES
Best for Coding Puzzles: Thinkrolls Play & Code
Best for Crossword Puzzles: Montessori Crosswords
Best for Logic Puzzles: Winky Think Logic Puzzles
Best for Shape Puzzles: Busy Shapes
SOCIAL SKILLS
Best for Social-Emotional Games: PBS Kids Games
Best for Social-Emotional Learning: Daniel Tiger's Grr-ific Feelings
Best for Videos: BrainPOP Jr. Movie of the Week
GENERAL LEARNING
BYJU's Learning App Featuring Disney
Hopster
Khan Academy Kids
