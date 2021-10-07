BGL Announces the Sale of StickerGiant.com, Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of StickerGiant.com, Inc. (StickerGiant), to Resource Label Group, LLC (Resource Label), a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in B2B eCommerce and as a trusted advisor to custom printing companies. StickerGiant's fast-growing, short-run custom printing platform provides a digitally native solution for small and medium-sized businesses and strengthens BGL's Consumer Investment Banking Group's leadership in the digitally native B2B eCommerce space.

Created by John Fischer in 2000 as one of the first online sticker companies, StickerGiant has evolved into an industry leader in the eCommerce custom label and sticker manufacturing channel by providing an amazing customer experience, fast-turnaround, and high-quality products. Based in Longmont, CO, StickerGiant was ranked #6 on the 2020 list of "Best Places to Work" by the Denver Business Journal, and in the same year, was named the Manufacturer of the Year in the advanced manufacturing and machining category of the Colorado Manufacturing Awards. Known for its quick-turn model, StickerGiant is committed to producing most sticker and label product orders within 24-48 hours.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer spectrum, with deep experience in branded consumer and eCommerce investment banking. BGL's Consumer investment bankers offer market-leading technical expertise, positioning strategies, and growth-oriented projection models to ensure branded and managed marketplace eCommerce DTC & B2B platforms are optimally positioned. The team focuses on providing market participants with expert insights into the trends influencing their business and helping them identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With twenty-one manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs over 1600 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

