Volvo Trucks receives record order for electric trucks

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks has received an order for 100 Volvo FM Electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe's largest shipping and logistics company. The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and one of the largest ever for heavy electric trucks worldwide.

"This is a major milestone in our commitment to fossil-free transportation and I am very proud of the partnership we have with DFDS. Together we are showing the world that electrified heavy truck transport is a viable solution already today. I believe this will encourage many more customers to confidently take the first step in their own electrification journey," comments Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

First deliveries of the Volvo FM Electric to DFDS will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue throughout 2023. The trucks will be used for both short and long transport in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.

"At DFDS, we're determined to reduce CO2 emissions and create a sustainable supply chain solution to our customers. We know how important electrification is to reach our CO2 reduction targets. Placing the largest e-truck order to date at Volvo, we put action behind our ambition to reach 45% CO2 reduction target by 2030," explains Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division at DFDS.

The FM Electric can carry a weight of 44 tons (gross combination weight) and has a range of up to 300 km. With a top-up charging session during lunch the distance can be extended. The vehicles can be charged both via overnight depot charging (each truck comes with an AC charger) and via high power charging on route (DC charging). DFDS has chosen a financing solution provided by Volvo Financial Services.

Break-through for electric trucks in Europe

The electrification trend in the heavy truck market is accelerating. In Europe, a few hundred trucks above 16 tons have been registered so far this year. Of these, approximately 40 percent are Volvo electric trucks.

"Our clear aim is to drive the electric truck transformation and our market-leading position shows that we are definitely on the right track. Our target for 2030 is that half of our global truck deliveries will be electric. We are pleased to see that growing interest among our customers is starting to be reflected in firm orders, not least by this impressive order from DFDS," says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the very first truck brands to do so. The product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America.

About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of DKK 19bn. Its 10,000 employees are located across more than 20 countries. DFDS is headquartered in Copenhagen and listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen.Link to high resolution images.

