Matthew McConaughey Invests in Unite Us to Strengthen Communities and Improve Health Nationwide Academy Award Winning Actor, New York Times Bestselling Author and Impact Investor to Speak at Unite Us' Community Event, Lending his Voice to the National Narrative Around Reducing Health Disparities

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us, the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care services, today announced Academy Award winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Matthew McConaughey has invested in Unite Us alongside PLUS Capital. The legendary Texas-born actor, known for his roles in "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Interstellar," who has also built a strong portfolio of investments, will serve as a speaker for the Unite Us " Health Lives Here " Town Hall to discuss the importance of investing in social care in communities.

McConaughey's involvement with Unite Us comes at a pivotal time in the country when stakeholders at all levels are focused on reducing inequities and improving health. McConaughey has been an advocate for the power of community investment and social care. His work with Unite Us not only affirms his commitment through funding and activism, but also marks a major milestone for this fast-growing company that's redefining how health and social care are delivered on a national scale.

"Now more than ever, it's essential that we connect people with the support and resources they need within their communities, to help our neighbors thrive in a healthier, more stable environment," McConaughey said. "I believe the Unite Us end-to-end solution – using technology, data and coordinated social care networks – will transform community health as we know it.

Unite Us provides the only end-to-end solution for delivering social care to communities and individuals where it's needed most. By prioritizing social determinants of health (SDoH) — the conditions in which people live, learn, work and play — Unite Us enables organizations to proactively identify and engage high-need populations, and provide coordinated services within communities that improve health at scale.

Unite Us' solution establishes a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs in communities, manages enrollment of individuals in services, and leverages meaningful outcome data and analytics to further drive community investment. This infrastructure enables social care funding at scale through funds distribution, invoice management, and reimbursement for social services.

"Over the last nine years, we have worked deeply with all stakeholders to bring them together to strengthen communities and deliver coordinated care in a new ecosystem," said Dan Brillman, Unite Us Co-Founder and CEO. "We are so excited for Matthew's commitment and investment in our work, which will increase public support and understanding that's needed around social care so we can collectively transform the system and build healthier communities."

Government, health systems, payers, and community organizations are turning to this transformational work as the path to shift policy, drive generational change, and ensure that social care shares the same priority as health care. McConaughey's support and advocacy will bring much needed attention to the importance of whole person health and the drive for innovation that helps communities better care for their people.

Town Hall Details

The Unite Us "Health Lives Here" National Town Hall is open to the public. During the event, McConaughey, along with leaders from organizations such as Salesforce Ventures, ICONIQ, United Healthcare, Emerson Collective and more, will discuss some of the most effective models and data-driven tools for creating sustainable, equitable community health. The virtual event is live at 2:30 ET on Monday, Nov. 1; registration is available now at www.UniteUs.com/town-hall/ .

Learn more about Unite Us at www.uniteus.com .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

