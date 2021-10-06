Former New York Jet GM and Miami Dolphins Executive Vice President Mike Tannenbaum Joins Legal tech Startup SettleForFree

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins General Manager Mike Tannenbaum has joined the Fort Lauderdale-based legaltech company SettleForFree as well as become an Advisor of ZipClaims, Inc.

Tech Platform, SettleForFree.com, Launches to Disrupt Personal Injury Law

SettleForFree , the leading online platform for personal injury pre-litigation claim settlements, today announced Mike Tannenbaum has joined the law firm and tech platform as an Advisor. With the addition of Tannenbaum, the firm and tech platform will continue to expand in Florida.

SettleForFree has successfully launched its platform to provide the public with an alternative to hiring expensive personal injury lawyers. The consumer-friendly app automates what historically has been a very manual process, from intake and contract execution to document collection and client communications. SettleForFree helps personal injury victims injured in a car accident or slip and fall settle their case within 90 days, for free. This gives personal injury victims a more transparent and easy experience, without paying 30-40% or more to an attorney.

"We are excited to announce that Mike Tannenbaum has joined us. Mike knows what it's like to negotiate multi-million dollar deals and help the athletes and teams he's managed find success. Mike shares our passion to disrupt personal injury law and provide personal injury victims with a more efficient, modern user experience using data, analytics and legal expertise," said Jonathan Broder, CEO and founder of SettleForFree. "There has never been a better time to apply his business and legal skills to help redefine the personal injury field."

Hiring a personal injury lawyer is expensive and other personal injury lawyer's advertisements convince many victims they need to hire a personal injury lawyer even though 96% of cases settle without going to trial. "Not all accident cases require litigation or expensive representation, just like not all injuries require a brain surgeon," said Broder. "Personal injury lawyers advertise that they are the most aggressive and will take a case to trial. But why would you do that if you don't need it? The problem with personal injury law is that if you're injured, you pay the same fee regardless of whether your case is simple or complex. There's no price competition or alternatives. That's why I created SettleForFree."

SettleForFree provides individuals injured in a car accident or slip and fall with a digital, user-friendly, and data-driven approach to handling their personal injury claim, with the added benefit of being represented by an attorney. SettleForFree's use of data provides a transparent experience that consumers have come to expect in other areas of their life, like when buying a car or applying for a mortgage online.

"SettleForFree is committed to making personal injury law faster and more efficient. I share its vision and am excited to join forces," said Tannenbaum. "Personal injury advertisements haven't changed much since I was a kid. They use a lot of fear and outrageous tactics to get noticed and hired. But the future of personal injury is in using data and analytics. The team at SettleForFree understands this and, together, we will help lead the industry into the future."

