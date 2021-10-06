Forbes School of Business and Technology® to Host 2021 Thought Leader Summit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business and Technology® (FSBT) will host the 2021 Thought Leader Summit held in two separate events.

On Oct 12th, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. PT, there will be a daylong virtual event with Steve Forbes, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, as the keynote speaker, and several moderated panel discussions around the Summit's theme: "Recharging the Workforce".

On Oct 26th, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. PT, recorded sessions will be rebroadcasted at the summit's encore along with live sessions moderated by UAGC faculty members from both UAGC colleges, where students get the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their ideas.

Rich Karlgaard, Futurist and Columnist at Forbes and Forbes Asia, shared: "The Forbes School of Business and Technology® 2021 Thought Leader Summit theme is like a mini-degree on current and future business trends, including technology, economics, and workforce development. Expert panels will discuss rapidly changing industries, including hospitality and travel, healthcare, technology, media, and professional studies. We hope you can join the discussion on Oct 12th, 2021".

Prominent speakers from FSBT Board of Advisors as well as senior executives from top global companies including Forbes Media, Walt Disney World, AT&T, Comcast/NBC/Universal, Ernst & Young, Korn Ferry, MetLife, C-Suite Network and C-Suite TV, Pepperdine University, Hacking HR, Eller Executive Education at University of Arizona, SHRM, Center for Creative Leadership, Media Minefield, and Quality Shareholders Group will speak at the conference.

Dr. Iris Lafferty, Interim Provost, emphasized, "The Forbes School of Business and Technology Thought Leader Summit will feature hand-selected, future-focused industry leaders. It is the forum for inspiration and understanding the latest strategies, global trends, and actionable insights."

Panel discussions will be around three main areas:

Reimagining the future work environment

Revitalizing the workforce to meet emerging market trends

Reequipping-retooling workers for productivity and success

"At this year's Summit, our thought leaders will examine how emerging market trends are shaping workforce needs and discuss how the best organizations are recruiting, training, and developing their leaders. There has never been a more complex and challenging time for companies. The Summit will be a great day of sharing the tools needed to help your talent to compete, differentiate and win", added Bob Daugherty, Dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology.

Senior business leaders, students, and alumni from around the world are invited to attend the summit on Oct 12th or summit encore on Oct 26th.

Thought Leader Summit Info:

When: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Video Teaser: https://bit.ly/3tXd253

Where: Register Here

Learn more: www.thoughtleadersummit.org

Thought Leader Summit-Encore Event Info:

When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Video Teaser: https://bit.ly/3Az5W9h

Where: Register Here

Learn more: https://encore.thoughtleadersummit.org/

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

