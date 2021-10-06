Coldwell Banker Receives New Partner of the Year Award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Raises Half Million Dollars Within First Year of Partnership

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, has been selected to receive the 2021 St. Jude New Partner Campaign of the Year Award, for its efforts to help cure childhood cancer. In its first year, the CB Supports St. Jude partnership aimed to raise $250,000, a goal it met within the first six months. By October, the Coldwell Banker network doubled its initial goal, fundraising a total of more than $500,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC)

The brand also announced today at the Gen Blue Experience® that it will be continuing the CB Supports St. Jude partnership through 2022, so Coldwell Banker affiliated agents can continue choosing to make a donation for every home sale or purchase they complete to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Coldwell Banker affiliated agents know the meaning of home – as the oldest and most established residential real estate brand in North America, they have been guiding people home for 115 years. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats more than 8,600 kids a year from across the United States and around the globe and provides patient families with a home-away-from-home while they receive treatment.

Thanks to funds generated through partnerships like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Also at the Gen Blue Experience, David DiGregorio with Coldwell Banker Realty in Waltham, MA, received the Coldwell Banker Stars of Hope designation, awarded to DiGregorio as the number one donor as well as to 107 of the top 15% of participating U.S. agents in the CB Supports St. Jude program. The donors who achieved this milestone are shining examples of what we can do together in support of the St. Jude mission. Because of these Stars of Hope, the light shines brighter for so

QUOTES:

"The CB Supports St. Jude partnership is a truly special program. It's the first industry partnership of its kind and has exceeded our expectations. In the first year of this partnership, the Coldwell Banker network has managed to double our initial goal of $250,000 and received the honor of being awarded the 2021 St. Jude New Partner Campaign of the Year Award for our efforts. Our network continues proving to be remarkable and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue making a difference in the lives of children being treated for cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"Our mission at Coldwell Banker is guiding people home, something we've been doing for 115 years. For many children, St. Jude serves as a home-away-from-home, and through the work of our network's donations, we hope to help these children get back home as soon as possible. Extending this partnership into 2022 will help further St. Jude's mission to find cures. Here's to another successful year of fundraising for St. Jude!"

David Marine, CMO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"Coldwell Banker and its affiliate agents are truly deserving of the New Partner Campaign of the Year Award as the CB Supports St. Jude program continues to grow and help advance research and treatment at St. Jude to save more lives. Partnerships with organizations like Coldwell Banker are essential to help support the new six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that will accelerate groundbreaking research and treatment for kids at St. Jude and around the globe."

Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

CLICK TO TWEET:

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 96,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2021 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow Kristen Carmen Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 973.580.3518 Athena.Snow@coldwellbanker.com KCarmen@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC