CNBC Lists Mason as a Top 100 Financial Advisory Firm

RESTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce their inclusion on the 2021 CNBC FA 100 list. Please click CNBC.com/FA100 to see the full list and click https://masoncompanies.com/ for more information about Mason.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.)

"We are proud to be recognized by CNBC as a top 100 FA firm. Mason's support staff, operations department, research team, and our private and institutional client advisors all contribute to the delivery of our service focused approach that has allowed us to implement our independent investment philosophy," said Scott George, Chief Investment Officer. Mr. George also noted that "as our team continues to expand, we believe that by developing a talented and diverse team, we will continue to build upon our success with meaningful client engagement."

Mason's private client practice includes wealthy individuals and corporate executives from across the country. Their private client practice includes investment management and financial planning services. http://masoncompanies.com/services/private-clients/

Mason's institutional practice includes foundations, endowments, retirement plans and other institutional portfolios. Mason's services for institutions are offered on a discretionary (outsourced chief investment officer/OCIO) and on a non-discretionary basis. https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

"We believe that recognition from CNBC, Barron's, and others is due in part to our clients' belief in our unique and independent investment consulting approach and the strength of our team," said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. Thorpe's primary role at Mason is to lead the growth of their institutional practice.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families and institutions, (foundations, endowments, corporate funds and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has over $10 billion in assets under management. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

For more information, please contact Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer at (703) 716-6000 or wthorpe@masoncompanies.com or visit www.masoncompanies.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.