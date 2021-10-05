nutribullet® Launches the EveryGrain™ Cooker as the Brand's First Breakthrough into Heated Cooking Appliances The company best known for convenient and easy-to-use blenders continues its expansion across the kitchen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nutribullet® is taking its first step into cooking with the launch of the nutribullet® EveryGrain™ Cooker , the meal-time multitasker. The EveryGrain™ Cooker can be used as a standalone grain cooker, steamer, or can be used simultaneously to cook grains and steam veggies or protein. The EveryGrain™ Cooker takes the guesswork out of preparing your favorite grains with smart programs for simplified "one-touch" cooking.

nutribullet® EveryGrain™ Cooker

The EveryGrain™ Cooker is equipped with innovative technology that allows users to go beyond just cooking rice, using preset programs to make perfect grains — from quinoa to barley — every single time. Users can select from five (5) auto-cook programs to cook up to ten (10) cups of cooked grains. Preset programs include white and brown rice, oats, quinoa, and a general grains program. The included steaming basket also makes it possible to steam veggies and proteins while cooking grains or rice; alternatively, the EveryGrain™ Cooker can be used simply as a steamer. While the EveryGrain™ Cooker has a wide selection of features, its compact profile ensures it can fit into any kitchen.

"Many of us lack confidence when it comes to cooking grains, and as at-home cooking continues to rise, people can struggle to cook well-balanced meals easily and quickly," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at nutribullet®. "The EveryGrain™ Cooker takes this intimidation factor away, making it easier for everyone to cook healthy meals, something core to what nutribullet® looks to accomplish."

When cooking grains, the EveryGrain™ Cooker detects the water within the cooker and cooks until it is all evaporated, ensuring that the grains are cooked to perfection every time. Once finished cooking, the EveryGrain™ Cooker automatically enters "Keep Warm" mode for up to three hours so grains are always warm and ready to eat. In addition, the EveryGrain™ Cooker features a "Delay Start" for up to 12 hours, seamlessly fitting cooking into any busy schedule. The product includes a steaming basket, measuring scoop and rice spatula along with a recipe guide featuring over 20 unique and simplified recipes.

The nutribullet® EveryGrain™ Cooker will retail for $79.99. Consumers can purchase the EveryGrain™ Cooker now at nutribullet.com, Target stores, Amazon.com, and many other online sellers. For more information, or to purchase the nutribullet® EveryGrain™ Cooker visit https://www.nutribullet.com .

About nutribullet ®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best nutrition. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, our family of products are available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, and at most major North American retailers and sold in numerous countries. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful.

