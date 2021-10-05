Modern Hire Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers The company was recognized as a top Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wisc., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the leading enterprise hiring platform for predicting job performance and fit, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition & Retention Solution Provider of the Year category in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

"We're thrilled to see our commitment to ethical selection science, data-driven insights and superior hiring experiences recognized by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers program," said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. "Our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past year to support our clients and their candidates, and it's rewarding to be honored for our product excellence and dedication to seriously better hiring."

The award recognizes Modern Hire's growth and achievements since the beginning of 2020, which include:

Global expansion: In July 2020 , Modern Hire expanded its global footprint significantly by acquiring Sonru , an Ireland -based automated video interviewing technology provider. The combined organization now offers the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology product suite in the world. In, Modern Hire expanded its global footprint significantly, an-based automated video interviewing technology provider. The combined organization now offers the most comprehensive enterprise hiring technology product suite in the world.

New leadership: Modern Hire appointed Karin Borchert as CEO in August 2020 . In her role, Borchert leads Modern Hire's science and technology initiatives, the growth of its data-driven hiring platform and the company's global operations and strategy.

Launch of CognitIOn by Modern Hire™: In September 2020 , the company introduced CognitIOn by Modern Hire, the proprietary intelligence behind Modern Hire's industry-leading advances in measuring, understanding and validating human performance. Incorporating I-O psychology, selection science, predictive analytics, AI, legal compliance and candidate experience, CognitIOn helps clients hire workforces that are diverse, engaged and highly qualified. In, the company introduced CognitIOn by Modern Hire, the proprietary intelligence behind Modern Hire's industry-leading advances in measuring, understanding and validating human performance. Incorporating I-O psychology, selection science, predictive analytics, AI, legal compliance and candidate experience, CognitIOn helps clients hire workforces that are diverse, engaged and highly qualified.

Product innovations: Modern Hire has also introduced several new products to better meet clients' evolving hiring needs. These include Hiring Blueprints, six customizable workflows for over 50 critical job roles in a variety of industries; Automated Interview Scoring, an on-demand video interview feature that uses AI to evaluate candidate responses and provide interviewers with recommended scores; and Career Stability Assessments, which use predictive analytics to anticipate staff turnover.

"In the sixth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by all the nominees, who –– during the crises we've confronted this year and last –– continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans and more. We look forward to celebrating the Stevie winners' achievements during our November 17 virtual awards ceremony," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

To learn more about Modern Hire's award-winning, intelligent enterprise hiring platform, please visit www.modernhire.com .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. To learn more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring, visit www.modernhire.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

