Fall Getaways at 25 Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Up and Away in a hot air balloon. Get aboard and explore America's railroad heritage. Channel your inner Tudor at the nation's largest Renaissance Festival. Life is one long weekend with the Fall Experiences & Getaways promotion from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels that offers fabulous autumn adventures at 25 Benchmark properties nationwide.

Guests can book at https://www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com/fall_experiences/.



A sampling of Benchmark's Fall Experiences & Getaways :

Arizona

Rise Uptown Hotel, Phoenix, Arizona – Renowned for its Mid-Century Modern vibe, this chic boutique hotel is close to all that's happening in Phoenix's vibrant Midtown neighborhood. Rise Uptown also boasts the city's two most popular and lively bars! The Book Early and Save 20% package offers guests who book 21 days in advance savings of 20% on a luxury room. Book by November 30th for stays through January 2022.

California

Chaminade Resort & Spa, Santa Cruz, California – Perched 300 feet above Santa Cruz, overlooking Monterey Bay, Chaminade Resort & Spa offers activities for sports enthusiasts – ziplining, tennis, golf, hiking and for beach lovers, surf's up along Santa Cruz's shores. Wine lovers can explore the area's legendary wine country and shoppers will love the boutiques and galleries in the delightful town of Santa Cruz. The Sunshine & Chaminade package includes discounts of 25% from Sunday – Thursday and 15% off Friday – Saturday, plus a $25 resort credit. Available through December 31, 2021.

Colorado

Manor Vail Lodge, Vail, Colorado – Make the most of Fall in Vail with the Spooktacular package. Stay October 24 – November 1 and enjoy the Spooky Season Celebrations including the Trick or Treat Trot, Halloween Story Hour and Halloween coloring contest on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Vail. A daily Buffet Breakfast is included. To experience the spectacular mountain foliage, take a gondola ride.

Florida

Bellwether Beach Resort, St. Pete Beach, Florida – Bellwether Beach Resort rises on the shores of acclaimed St. Pete Beach, overlooking the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. With new beachside cabanas, a rooftop restaurant and an array of watersports, guests needn't go far, but nearby attractions abound including the quaint town of St. Pete Beach, St. Pete Pier, Clearwater Aquarium, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Art lovers flock to the Dali Museum, Chihuly Collection, and the St. Pete Mural Tour. The Endless Summertime package includes a daily resort credit of $50.

New York

Saranac Waterfront Lodge, Saranac Lake, NY – The Falling for the Adirondacks package includes complimentary upgrade to a lodge room, two hours of bike rentals for two guests, one s'mores kit, a $15 daily dining/cocktail credit and a special Maple Syrup Amenity from nearby Cornell University Cooperative Extension.

Texas

La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas – The Fall Together package is perfect for couples longing to spend quality time together. Book a four-night stay through January 31, 2022, and receive a cozy blanket, a crisp half bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé, and a complimentary charcuterie board for two.

Utah

YOTELPAD, Park City, Utah – Book a fall getaway at YOTELPAD Park City and enjoy 20% off with the Leaf the City Behind promotion. Enjoy festivals and concerts such as the Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival and Park City Wine Festival.

Vermont

Essex Resort & Spa, Essex, Vermont – Feed mind, body and soul at this luxurious Vermont retreat. The Fall Recipe for Relaxation package includes one night's accommodation, choice of a 50-minute massage or facial, or a $140 spa credit and a delicious spa lunch. Guests can take a cooking class, hike, cycle and shop at the nearby outlets.

Virginia

Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke, Virginia – The landmark Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center's Road Trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains package offers the perfect Fall mountain-metro mix with luxury overnight accommodations, breakfast for two, complimentary valet parking, and outdoor Fall season exploration together with downtown diversions in the largest metropolitan area along the historic Blue Ridge Parkway.

Washington

Skamania Lodge, Stevenson, Washington – The Columbia River Gorge is a Fall playground, perfect for hikes, golf, ziplining through the forest or sampling craft beers and Washington State wines. The Fall Getaway package offers discounts of 20% per night.

West Virginia

Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia – Surrounded by 1900 acres of rolling hills, vibrant with color, this beautiful lakeside resort is the perfect place to reconnect with nature and enjoy an array of activities including golf on a championship course and water sports on the lake. The Sip, Savor & Save package includes a 15% discount on accommodations, a bottle of house wine, a charcuterie board for two and a packet of s'mores to roast by the fire.

Wisconsin

The Abbey Resort, Fontana, Wisconsin –The Abbey Resort's Fall Colors Cruise package includes discounted tickets to Lake Geneva Cruise Line's Geneva Bay Cruise along with a $50 dining credit to be used on delicious farm-to-fork cuisine or local flavors in one of the resorts restaurants.

Wyoming

Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos, Jackson Hole, Wyoming – The forests surrounding the Grand Tetons are vivid shades of red. Ride the rapids on the Snake River, hike in the mountains and enjoy the nightlife and shopping in world-famous Jackson Hole. The Fall for Jackson Hole package offers a 20% discount on accommodations through June 1, 2022 when booking by November 15, 2021.

All packages based on availability.

