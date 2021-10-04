Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Mills has today (October 4th) launched LES MILLS+ , the first global omnichannel fitness offering that bridges the gap between digital and live workouts to provide the ultimate fitness experience.

Despite fears the COVID-inspired home fitness boom would spell the end for fitness facilities, the report finds gyms worldwide making strong recoveries since reopening

Featuring digital Les Mills workouts that users can also seek out in 21,000 gyms globally, the LES MILLS+ app has been designed to meet modern demands for both convenient digital workouts and thrilling live experiences.

After months of isolation, fitness fans are flooding back to gyms for the added motivation and social connection of live fitness experiences, but the COVID-driven boom in digital fitness looks set to continue, with new research* showing the majority of exercisers now favor a 60:40 split between gym and home workouts.

LES MILLS+ replaces the company's previous digital platform LES MILLS On Demand (LMOD), which saw rapid growth during the digital fitness boom, with a 900% increase in downloads in 2020 alone.

Recognizing the need for an upgraded app that can meet growing demand and shifting consumer preferences, LES MILLS+ arrives with a range of enhancements.

In addition to 1,000+ world-leading workouts including BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT™, and BODYBALANCE™, LES MILLS+ now features:

Class-finding functionality that connects users to live workouts in their local area

Personalized workout dashboards and tracking technology

Tailored user journeys including starter guides, challenges, and workout plans

Wellness content covering nutrition, stretching, recovery, mindfulness, and breathwork

THE AGE OF OMNICHANNEL

"We're entering the age of omnichannel fitness, with research showing the majority of consumers worldwide want a 60/40 split between in-studio and digital workouts," says Les Mills CEO Clive Ormerod.

"With consumers keen to blend live and digital experiences in pursuit of better overall wellbeing, we've created LES MILLS+ to put world-class gym workouts in the palm of your hand and help you augment this with incredible live experiences."

"LES MILLS+ transports you into the middle of the greatest group workouts on the planet – from anywhere. Our fitness masterclasses are powered by science to maximize results, crafted to incredible music and presented by some of the world's leading instructors, to motivate you and transform your body, mind, and life."

HISTORIC, AUTHENTIC, AND SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN

As the world leader in group workouts, Les Mills is uniquely placed to give customers an unbeatable omnichannel experience by combining the blockbuster production values its digital content is famed for, with its unparalleled network of 21,000 gym partners and 140,000 certified Instructors across 110 countries.

Created with elite teams of physiology experts, fitness trainers, and musicians, each Les Mills workout is scientifically designed to maximize results and inspirationally crafted by the world's leading choreographers to incredible music. The classes are cinematically filmed by award-winning production crews and presented by a huge selection of the world's best instructors.

Of the new launch, Clive Ormerod goes on to explain: "We deliver group fitness classes to over six million people per week globally. What started as a small family-run local gym in Auckland, New Zealand has evolved into a (still family-run) global business in 110 countries, working with 21,000 of the world's leading gyms and an army of 140,000 Instructors.

"Our mission is to create a fitter planet and we hope the launch of LES MILLS+ can break down barriers, helping more people to start their fitness journey and reap the rewards of an active lifestyle."

ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE

LES MILLS+ is presented by the world's best Instructors and is supported by expert training guides. There are 13 different programs to suit all fitness levels, from high intensity to low intensity, equipment or no equipment. Classes range from 15-minute to full-hour sessions.

LES MILLS+ is available as a mobile app for phones and tablets, and can be streamed from any Internet browser and via popular TV platforms including Android TV, Amazon Fire TV™, Chromecast™, Apple TV®, Roku, and Xbox.

Existing LES MILLS On Demand users can access both LMOD and LES MILLS+, app and website platforms, with their existing log-in details.

Les Mills 2021 Global Fitness Report

