It's Spooky Season at Cold Stone Creamery!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on October 1, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is bringing back a chilling Halloween treat! Our famous Cake Batter Ice Cream® has gone dark once again to become Boo Batter Ice Cream, which will be featured in a spooky Creation™ – Treat or Treat™.

Cold Stone Creamery's Treat or Treat Creation using Boo Batter Ice Cream

Beginning on October 1 , Cold Stone Creamery® is bringing back a chilling Halloween treat – Boo Batter Ice Cream!

The Treat or Treat Creation features Boo Batter Ice Cream mixed with Halloween OREO® Cookies, Kit Kat® and M&M's®. In addition, guests will be given the option to bring their Creation to life with an orange waffle cone or bowl.

"We are thrilled to bring back our fan-favorite Boo Batter Ice Cream to Cold Stone Creamery for the month of October," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Guests of all ages will delight in our festive Treat or Treat Creation that's sure to get your taste buds in the spooky spirit!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer Boo Batter this Halloween season until October 31.

Promotional Flavor:

Boo Batter Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Treat or Treat™: Boo Batter Ice Cream with Halloween OREO® Cookies, Kit Kat® and M&M's®

Promotional Add-on

Orange Waffle Cone or Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

