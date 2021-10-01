Attendance Strong as CITGO Resumes In-Person Marketer Roundtables

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After COVID-19 pushed last year's annual marketer meetings into a first-ever virtual format, CITGO resumed 11 in-person Light Oils Marketer Roundtables this year, attracting strong attendance and participation across multiple marketer regions from Sept. 15 to Oct. 19.

"It was great to see our marketing partners in person this year," said Chris Kiesling, General Manager Light Oils Marketing for CITGO Petroleum, "all of us at CITGO are focused on growth as we look forward to a successful year as demand recovers – it's an exciting time."

The Roundtables provided an opportunity for CITGO personnel to update marketing partners on a host of exciting programs – from exterior aesthetic and signage enhancements to technology upgrades to loyalty program innovations – all designed to build momentum behind the CITGO brand.

"Our marketing partners have shown remarkable diligence and resilience, continually meeting the challenge of the past months," said Karl Schmidt, CITGO Vice President of Supply and Marketing. "CITGO and our marketers have been in this together from the start, and we will continue to support our marketing partners with innovative programs designed to drive their business success."

CITGO personnel provided partners with topline information on EMV, loyalty programs and mobile payment forecasts, and gathered ideas for new engagement opportunities.

Highlights of the Roundtables included:

An overview on the state of the industry and efforts by CITGO to navigate the impacts on the market from recent challenges.

An update on the Illuminate Reimage Program, which offers marketers updated brand design, materials and increased lighting features for fuel station locations.

Details on the new CITGO Pay mobile payment program, which allows customers to pay via smartphone.

Information on the evolving Club CITGO rollback loyalty program.

Partnership with the GetUpside mobile app, which offers consumer discounts on gas purchases.

New FuelService app to assist disabled consumers with gas purchases available for retailers to participate.

Introduction to the new convenience store exterior and interior image upgrade program available to marketers and retailers in 2022.

A one-year extension of the CITGO dispenser program, which provides a $5,000 incentive for marketers to add the new Wayne Anthem fuel dispenser.

A new Gilbarco Passport incentive, which offers marketers $2,500 if they complete installation of the latest software upgrades by January 2022 .

Information on the CITGO "Loyalty Trifecta" incentive, offering marketers cash incentives for completion of POS configurations for loyalty and mobile payments.

Information on the Invenco – EMV retrofit/managed service solution.

An update on CITGO advertising and sponsorships designed to support marketers in 2022.

"We are extremely optimistic about the coming years," continued Kiesling, "More retailers are asking for CITGO, our brandings are up and we are leaning in, aggressively pursuing new marketing partners across our marketing regions."

