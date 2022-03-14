TV6 & FOX UP is partnering with Upper Michigan businesses to bring you a comprehensive list of jobs available near you. This page will be updated with job opportunities in all 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula. Let TV6 & FOX UP be your Job Source.

If you are interested in listing your job openings with us please email jobs@wluctv6.com or call our sales team at (906) 315-4280.

Chippewa County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

Dickinson County Systems Control Now hiring Production Talent. Competitive starting wages and up to three wage increases per year. Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

Gogebic County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

Houghton County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Volunteer Drivers - Non-Emergent Transportation drivers.

Iron County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

Keweenaw County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

Luce County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

Mackinac County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

Marquette County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Now hiring a Community Health Worker and Customer Service Representative.

Menominee County Stewart Manufacturing We currently have Machine Operator 2nd & 3rd Shift positions available. This position starts at $15.50 per hour. We will provide training at Stewart Manufacturing.

Ontonagon County Upper Peninsula Health Plan Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.