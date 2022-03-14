Advertisement

TV6 & FOX UP is partnering with Upper Michigan businesses to bring you a comprehensive list of jobs available near you. This page will be updated with job opportunities in all 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula. Let TV6 & FOX UP be your Job Source.

If you are interested in listing your job openings with us please email jobs@wluctv6.com or call our sales team at (906) 315-4280.

Chippewa County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

UPHP
Dickinson County
Systems Control

Now hiring Production Talent. Competitive starting wages and up to three wage increases per year.

Systems Control
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

UPHP
Gogebic County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

UPHP
Houghton County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Volunteer Drivers - Non-Emergent Transportation drivers.

UPHP
Iron County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

UPHP
Keweenaw County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

UPHP
Luce County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

UPHP
Mackinac County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and RNs.

UPHP
Marquette County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Now hiring a Community Health Worker and Customer Service Representative.

UPHP
Menominee County
Stewart Manufacturing

We currently have Machine Operator 2nd & 3rd Shift positions available. This position starts at $15.50 per hour. We will provide training at Stewart Manufacturing.

Stewart Manufacturing
Ontonagon County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

UPHP
Schoolcraft County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan

Hiring Care Managers - Licensed Social Workers and Volunteer Drivers.

UPHP