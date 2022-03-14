TV6 & FOX UP is partnering with Upper Michigan businesses to bring you a comprehensive list of jobs available near you. This page will be updated with job opportunities in all 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula. Let TV6 & FOX UP be your Job Source.
If you are interested in listing your job openings with us please email jobs@wluctv6.com or call our sales team at (906) 315-4280.
Chippewa County
Dickinson County
Systems Control
Now hiring Production Talent. Competitive starting wages and up to three wage increases per year.
Gogebic County
Houghton County
Iron County
Keweenaw County
Luce County
Mackinac County
Marquette County
Upper Peninsula Health Plan
Now hiring a Community Health Worker and Customer Service Representative.
Menominee County
Stewart Manufacturing
We currently have Machine Operator 2nd & 3rd Shift positions available. This position starts at $15.50 per hour. We will provide training at Stewart Manufacturing.