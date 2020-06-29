TV6 Canathon

Donate today to “Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor!” at www.tv6canathon.com.

WLUC-TV6 has decided to transform the annual TV6 Canathon into a virtual event for 2020.

By making the TV6 Canathon virtual it greatly reduces the chance of COVID 19 infection by all those traditionally involved in the event. Many businesses are temporarily closed or operating at reduce capacity, schools throughout the region are open on a week-by-week basis because of the spread of COVID 19 and the food pantries have greatly modified their operating procedures due to safety concerns.

In order to facilitate donations from throughout the region, TV6 has developed a TV6 Canathon website which makes it easy to donate directly to your local food pantry. The website, www.tv6canathon.com, will allow for donations immediately.

The Virtual TV6 Canathon runs November 2 through December 11, 2020. Area residents can donate by check, money order, PayPal or credit/debit card.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Munising News in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 2020 Virtual TV6 Canathon.

The TV6 Canathon began in 1982 with about 700 pounds of food being donated to help the local food pantries that first year. Since that time the annual donations have increased dramatically with more than 116,000 pounds of food being donated in 10 Upper Michigan Counties in 2018. Since the event began in 1982, the people of Upper Michigan have donated more than 3.86 million pounds of food to their local food pantries.

The continued success can be attributed to a number of factors. One of the most important is the partnerships we have developed over the years with a number of local organizations and radio stations. In 2019, those partners include: United Steelworkers Locals 4950 & 4974 organizing collections in Western Marquette County Schools, WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, St. Vincent DePaul Society and Salvation Army in Marquette County, The Munising News in Alger County, St. Vincent DePaul in Iron County, plus the Good Neighbor Food Pantry in Schoolcraft County, the City of Ironwood (Bob Tervonen) and the cities of Wakefield and Bessemer (Richard Brackney & Susan Ahonen) in Gogebic County, also in Gogebic County is WIMI/WJMS radio who are assisting with the event, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson County, and the student group “Marquette Ending Hunger” on Northern Michigan University’s campus.

Another factor that helps in a big way to make the TV6 Canathon such a success is the involvement of over 75 schools throughout Upper Michigan. From elementary schools, to middle and high schools, to local colleges and universities, students of all ages pitch in to collect much needed food for their local food pantries. Plus we will have over 350 drop off points established throughout 10 Upper Michigan counties thanks to the local business communities.

All food collected in a community through the TV6 Canathon stays there to “help feed a hungry neighbor.” Once the food is collected, it is distributed through St. Vincent DePaul Society and Salvation Army food banks and food pantries affiliated with various local churches.

The impact of the annual TV6 Canathon can be felt in nearly every community throughout a 10 county area in Upper Michigan. The 2019 TV6 Canathon will officially begin collections on November 11 and wrap up on December 4 with a live, one-hour, commercial-free TV6 Canathon program from 7-8 p.m. EST. If you would like more information on the TV6 Canathon or would like to get involved please contact TV6 Canathon Director Scott Zerbel at 906-315-4297 or by email at szerbel@wluctv6.com.