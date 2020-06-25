Contact WLUC-TV6

ADDRESS: 177 U.S. 41 East, Negaunee, MI 49866

BUSINESS HOURS: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Monday - Friday)

MAIN PHONE: 906-475-4161

MAIN FAX: 906-475-4824

NEWS TIPLINE: 906-475-4141

NEWS FAX: 906-475-5070

PRESS RELEASES: wlucnews@wluctv6.com

Direct Lines

GENERAL MANAGER: Rick Rhoades, 906-475-7373

NEWS DIRECTOR: Steve Asplund, 906-475-4162

CHIEF ENGINEER: Andrew Blandford, 906-475-4161 ext 142

LOCAL SALES MANAGER: Kara Damm, 906-315-4280

ON-AIR OPERATIONS MANAGER: Chad Grueneberg, 906-475-4161 ext 141

BUSINESS OFFICE: Kathi Fosburg, 906-475-4161 ext 137

About WLUC-TV6

WLUC is a Michigan-based station and an NBC affiliate television affiliate owned and operated by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN and GTN.A) Gray TV is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that owns and operates television stations and leading digital assets in markets throughout the United States.

Gray currently own and/or operate 92 television stations across 50 television markets that collectively broadcast approximately 180 program streams including 35 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 26 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 19 channels affiliated with the ABC Network and 13 channels affiliated with the FOX Network.

Gray owns number-one or number-two ranked television station operations in essentially all of our markets, which collectively cover approximately 9.4 percent of total United States television households.

WLUC-TV6 Feedback

Welcome to WLUC’S Feedback Section. If you have any questions, comments, or ideas concerning anything you see on-air on WLUC or on uppermichiganssource.com, this is the place to let us know. Simply send your feedback to one of the email addresses below.

Closed Captioning Concerns

Please use these contacts ONLY for Closed Captioning Issues. For all other concerns, please use the contact numbers listed above, or the email below.