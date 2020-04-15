Tech's Tony Esposito on Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito is on the 2020 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot as one of the amateur finalists. The ballot was unveiled Monday (April 13) and allows for online fan voting through April 30. The 2020 induction is scheduled for October 2 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Esposito played 51 games for the Huskies from 1964-67 and had a record of 38-10-3 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He was a three-time first-team All-America selection and helped lead the Huskies to the 1965 NCAA Championship, being named a first-team NCAA All-Tournament Team choice. He was also a three-time All-WCHA first-team selection during his time in Houghton. Esposito was inducted as an individual into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and again with the 1965 National Championship team in 2014.

Esposito played 15 seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks and holds their record for wins (418) and shutouts (74). He was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988 with his number 35 jersey retired by the Blackhawks also in 1988. He was a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league's top goaltender.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native had a record of 418-302-147 with the Blackhawks and had a career 2.92 goals-against average and .859 save percentage in 16 total NHL seasons.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame was organized in 1954 by Lt. Governor Philip A. Hart, Michigan State University Athletic Director Biggie Munn, Donald Weeks, President of the Greater Michigan Foundation, W. Nicholas Kerbawy, General Manager of the Detroit Lions and George Alderton of the Lansing State Journal who conceived of the project. It is believed to be the oldest State Sports Hall of Fame in the United States, having elected its inaugural Class in 1955.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Induction Classes are made up of memorable contributors from multiple sports that have achieved prominence and represented their teams, schools and the State of Michigan.