Wildcats Golfers start well in Sunshine State

The Northern Michigan University golf teams kicked off their spring season with a trip to the Sunshine State for the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff last weekend. The men's team took second overall with a stroke total of 957 while the women finished sixth with 1,047.

Chris Black led the way for the Wildcat men, finishing fifth overall with a +26 while his teammate Kurtis Fontinha was right behind in sixth with a +27 finish. Kyle Pouliot also placed among the top-10 with a +29 for an eighth-place tie.

On the women's side, Caro Els topped the Wildcat standings as her +25 led all NMU student-athletes while tied for fifth overall. Abbie Boozer finished second among her team and 18th overall.