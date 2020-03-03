Week Nine U.P. High School Basketball Polls

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - BOYS

Divisions 1-3 W-L Pts Pvs

1. Iron Mountain (7) 18-0 35 1

2. Marquette 17-3 27 2

3. Negaunee 16-2 22 3

4. Escanaba 13-7 11 4

5. Munising 16-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: None

Division 4 W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dollar Bay (7) 17-1 35 1

2. Pickford 16-2 25 2

3. Chassell 15-4 21 5

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 14-5 9 —

5. Rudyard 14-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (13-7) 4; North Central (12-6) 3

———————

GIRLS

Divisions 1-3 W-L Pts Pvs

1. Menominee (7) 20-0 35 1

2. Sault Ste. Marie 17-1 27 2

3. Westwood 18-2 22 3

4. Calumet 17-3 14 4

5. Negaunee 14-6 4 5

Others receiving votes: Marquette (13-7) 3

Division 4 W-L Pts Pvs

1. St. Ignace (7) 17-2 35 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 19-1 28 2

3. Baraga 17-3 19 3

4. North Dickinson 18-2 14 4

5. Pickford 16-3 9 5

Others receiving votes: None

 
