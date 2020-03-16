WCHA names All-League and All-Academic teams

The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is proud to recognize the 24 student-athletes represented on the

2019-20 All-WCHA Teams, along with its 161 All-Academic Team honorees.

“We’ve had another thrilling season in the WCHA and our student-athletes have again shown that the talent and skill

level of the WCHA is among the very best in college hockey,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill

Robertson said. “With eight schools represented on our All-WCHA teams and all 10 institutions well-represented on the

All-Academic Team, today again demonstrates the commitment to academic and athletic excellence that is one of the

hallmarks of our league and our member institutions. Congratulations to all of our All-WCHA honorees for their success

as students and athletes this season.”

The four teams competing in this weekend’s semifinal round of the 2020 WCHA Playoffs are well-represented with 16

selections to the All-WCHA Teams from Minnesota State (seven), Bemidji State (six), Bowling Green (two) and Michigan

Tech (one).

The three All-WCHA First Team forwards are now finalists for the 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, the two

All-WCHA First Team defensemen are candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year and the six players on the AllRookie Team are eligible for Rookie of the Year. Those honors will be announced Tuesday, March 17.

2019-20 All-WCHA First Team

The All-WCHA First Team features a pair of four-time All-WCHA honorees in Minnesota State forward Marc Michaelis

and Bowling Green defenseman Alec Rauhauser. Michaelis was a first team All-WCHA selection as sophomore and

junior and a WCHA All-Rookie honoree in 2016-17. Rauhauser earned second team honors a season ago, first team

honors in 2017-18 and joined Michaelis on the All-Rookie team in 2016-17.

Joining Michaelis at forward on the first team are Bemidji State’s Adam Brady and Alaska’s Steven Jandric. Brady has

tallied a career-high 19 goals this season, including 15 in league play, to earn All-WCHA honors for the first time in his

career. Jandric finished third in scoring in WCHA play with 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists. Joining Rauhauser on

the first team blueline is Minnesota State’s Connor Mackey. Mackey led the WCHA in plus/minus in league play at +19

and registered 19 points on five goals and 14 assists against WCHA foes.

WCHA goaltending champion Dryden McKay gets the first team nod in net. McKay enters this weekend’s WCHA

semifinals as the NCAA leader in wins (30), goals against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10). He

broke his one-year-old WCHA league-play GAA record (1.35) with a 1.17 mark this season.

2019-20 All-WCHA Second Team

Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran, Minnesota State’s Parker Tuomie and Lake Superior State’s Max Humitz man the

front line on the All-WCHA Second Team. Loughran was the WCHA scoring champion this season as a sophomore,

tallying 32 points on 20 goals and 12 assists. Tuomie finished fourth in league-play scoring with 29 points (11g-18a).

Humitz ends his career as the WCHA’s No. 2 post-realignment goal-scorer with 64 career tallies.

Bemidji State’s Tommy Muck and Northern Michigan’s Philip Beaulieu patrol the All-WCHA Second Team blueline. Muck

has posted a career-high 20 points this season on four goals and 16 assists, with 15 of the points (3g-12a) coming since

Jan. 4. Beaulieu earns his third career All-WCHA honor this season after finishing as the No. 3 scorer among

defensemen in league play with 20 points (6g-14a).

Bemijdi State’s Zach Driscoll is the second team netminder. The Apple Valley, Minn., native posted a 1.48 GAA in league

play, the fourth-best league average in WCHA history.

2019-20 All-WCHA Third Team

Bowling Green’s Connor Ford, Bemidji State’s Owen Sillinger and Northern Michigan’s Darien Craighead make up the

All-WCHA Third Team forward line. Ford earned his first All-WCHA nod this season after leading all Falcon forwards in

league-play scoring with 34 points on 12 goals and 22 assists. Sillinger, a WCHA All-Rookie selection in 2018-19, finished

seventh in league play scoring this season with 27 points (9-18) and currently shares the BSU scoring lead in all games

with a career-high 34 points (14g-20a). Craighead ends his NMU career as the No. 8 WCHA post-realignment scorer

with 110 career points.

Bemidji State’s Elias Rosén and Minnesota State’s Ian Scheid earn the All-WCHA Third Team nod at defenseman. Rosėn

is the lone freshman on the league’s first, second and third teams this season after leading all rookies in league play

scoring with 22 points on four goals and 18 assists. Scheid, who is being honored for the fourth time in his career, is tied

for second among all active NCAA players with 158 career games played.

Michigan Tech’s Matt Jurusik is the All-WCHA third team goaltender. Jurusik finished third in save percentage in league

play this season with a .921 mark and was 12-8-2 in net with one shutout for the Huskies against WCHA foes.

2019-20 WCHA All-Rookie Team

This year’s WCHA All-Rookie Team features three forwards who are among the top-10 nationally in rookie scoring.

Minnesota State’s Lucas Sowder leads all WCHA newcomers with 31 points on six goals and 25 assists in 31 games this

season. The Trinity, Fla., native also chipped in three game-winning goals to the Maverick cause this season. His MSU

teammate, Nathan Smith, joins Sowder at forward with 27 points (9g-18a) in 35 games. Lake Superior State’s Louis

Boudon rounds out the forward corps. His 27 points (6g-21a) ties him for eighth nationally with Smith and one other in

freshman scoring.

The All-Rookie defenseman corps features Bemidji State’s Elias Rosén and Ferris State Jake Willets. Rosén is currently

tied for first nationally in scoring among all freshmen blueliners with 24 points (5g-19a). Willets finished third in WCHA

rookie scoring in league play behind Rosén and Boudon with 19 points on three goals and 16 assists.

Northern Michigan’s John Hawthorne gets the call in net for the All-Rookie team. Hawthorne was part of the two-man

Wildcat goaltender rotation this season, winning five games (four in league play) for the league’s No. 3 team. He made hi

regular season collegiate debut a memorable one, crafting a 2-0 shutout of Michigan State on Oct. 12.

About the 2019-20 All-WCHA Teams

WCHA Men’s League member team head coaches vote for the All-WCHA teams. Points for All-WCHA Teams are

awarded on a five-point (First Team), three-point (Second Team) and one-point (Third Team) basis, while the WCHA AllRookie Team is determined by total votes received. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

2019-20 All-WCHA Teams

First Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Marc Michaelis$%@ F Sr. Minnesota State Mannheim, Germany

Adam Brady F Sr. Bemidji State Delhi, Ont.

Steven Jandric=! F Jr. Alaska Prince George, B.C.

Connor Mackey=! D Jr. Minnesota State Tower Lakes, Ill.

Alec Rauhauser+%@ D Sr. Bowling Green Bismarck, N.D.

Dryden McKay+^ G So. Minnesota State Downers Grove, Ill.

Second Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Griffin Loughran F So. Northern Michigan West Seneca, N.Y.

Parker Tuomie+ F Sr. Minnesota State Bremerhaven, Germany

Max Humitz= F Sr. Lake Superior State Livonia, Mich.

Tommy Muck D Sr. Bemidji State Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Philip Beaulieu$# D Sr. Northern Michigan Duluth, Minn.

Zach Driscoll G Jr. Bemidji State Apple Valley, Minn.

Third Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Connor Ford F Jr. Bowling Green Pittsburgh, Pa.

Owen Sillinger^ F So. Bemidji State Regina, Sask.

Darien Craighead& F Sr. Northern Michigan Surrey, B.C.

Elias Rosén D Fr. Bemidji State Mora, Sweden

Ian Scheid=&@ D Sr. Minnesota State Coon Rapids, Minn.

Matt Jurusik G Sr. Michigan Tech La Grange, Ill.

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Lucas Sowder F Fr. Minnesota State Trinity, Fla.

Louis Boudon F Fr. Lake Superior State Grenoble, France

Nathan Smith F Fr. Minnesota State Hudson, Fla.

Elias Rosén D Fr. Bemidji State Mora, Sweden

Jake Willets D Fr. Ferris State Erie, Mich.

John Hawthorne G Fr. Northern Michigan Chemainus, B.C.

$ - denotes 2018-19 All-WCHA First Team + - denotes 2018-19 All-WCHA Second Team = - denotes 2018-19 All-WCHA Third Team % - denotes 2017-18 All-WCHA First Team # - denotes 2017-18 All-WCHA Second Team & - denotes 2017-18 All-WCHA Third Team ^ - denotes 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team ! – denotes 2017-18 WCHA All-Rookie Team

@ - denotes 2016-17 WCHA All-Rookie Team

2019-20 WCHA All-Academic Team

A total of 161 student-athletes, representing all 10 WCHA Men’s League institutions, earned 2019-20 WCHA AllAcademic Team honors. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have completed one year of eligibility at his

present institution prior to the current academic year with a grade point average of 3.0 or above for the prior two

semesters or three quarters, or may qualify if his overall GPA is 3.0 or better for all terms at his present institution.

University of Alabama in Huntsville (12)

Ben Allen (So., F, Allen, Texas); Austin Beaulieu (Sr., F, Coral Springs, Fla.); Connor James (Sr., D, Wainwright, Alta.); Drew

Lennon (So., D, Bloomington, Ill.); Connor Merkley (Jr., F, Portland, Ont.); Bauer Neudecker (So., F, St. Louis Park, Minn.);

Bailey Newton (So., D, Oakville, Ont.); Sean Rappleyea (Sr., D, Sayreville, N.J.); Teddy Rotenberger (Jr., D, Huntsville, Ala.);

Brandon Salerno (Sr., F, Toronto, Ont.); Tyr Thompson (So., F, Sherwood Park, Alta.); Connor Wood (Jr., F, Buford, Ga.)

University of Alaska Anchorage (16)

Carmine Buono (Sr., D, Burnaby, B.C.); Kristopher Carlson (Jr., G, Centerville, Va.); Zach Court (So., F, Winnipege, Man.);

Trey DeGraaf (Jr., F, Red Deer, Alta.); Tomi Hiekkavirta (Sr., D, Helsinki, Finland); Andrew Lane (So., D, Howell, Mich.);

Zachary Masson (Jr., F, Newmarket, Ont.); Aaron McPheters (Jr., D, Anchorage, Alaska); Jared Nash (So., F, Stratford,

Ont.); Nolan Nicholas (Sr., D, Thunder Bay, Ont.); Drayson Pears (So., D, Shawnigan Lake, B.C.); Corey Renwick (Sr., F,

Nanoose Bay, B.C.); Eric Sinclair (Jr., D, Kenora, Ont.); Joseph Sofo (Jr., F, Sylvania, Ohio); Christian Stead (So., G, Merritt,

B.C.); David Trinkberger (Sr., D, Landshut, Germany)

University of Alaska (16)

Brennan Blaszczak (Jr., F, Troy, Mich.); Tyler Cline (Sr., F, Blaine, Minn.); Colin Doyle (So., F, Cambellford, Ont.); Caleb Hite

(So., F, Grand Blanc, Mich.); Kylar Hope (Sr., F, Lashburn, Sask.); Chris Jandric (So., D, Prince George, B.C.); Steven

Jandric (Jr., F, Prince George, B.C.); James LaDouce (Sr., D, Saginaw, Mich.); Colton Leiter (Sr., F, Edmonton, Alta.); Kyle

Marino (Sr., F, Niagara Falls, Ont.); Anton Martinsson (Sr., G, Klippan, Sweden); Jordan Muzzillo (So., D, Capron, Ill.); Max

Newton (Jr., F, Vancouver, B.C.); Tristan Thompson (Sr., D, Canmore, Alta.); Troy Van Tetering (Sr., F, Carstairs, Alta.);

Antti Virtanen (So., D, Kittila, Finland); Jack Weiss (Sr., D, Bloomington, Minn.); Justin Young (Jr., F, Leduc, B.C.)

Bemidji State University (16)

Alex Adams (So., F, Grand Rapids, Minn.); Ross Armour (So. , , F, Trail, B.C.); Adam Brady (Sr., F, Delhi, Ont.); Charlie

Combs (Jr., F, St. Louis, Mo.); Zach Driscoll (Jr., G, Apple Valley, Minn.); Darby Gula (So., D, Steinbach, Man.); Alex Ierullo

(So., F, Woodbridge, Ont.); Brad Johnson (Jr., D, Chesterfield, Mo.); Henry Johnson (Jr., G, Minneapolis, Minn.); Tyler

Jubenvill (So., D, Gilbert Plains, Man.); Tyler Kirkup (So., F, Virden, Man.); Thomas Muck (Sr., D, Eagan, Minn.); Owen

Sillinger (So., F, Regina, Sask.); Hampus Sjödahl (Sr., F, Stockholm, Sweden); Ethan Somoza (Jr., F, Simi Valley, Calif.);

Tyler Vold (Jr., D, Andover, Minn.)

Bowling Green State University (18)

Alex Barber (So., F, Dublin, Ohio); Sam Craggs (Jr., F, Elmhurst, Ill.); Jacob Dalton (Sr., D, Saginaw, Mich.); Eric Dop (Jr., G,

Lewis Center, Ohio); Evan Dougherty (So., F, Kalamazoo, Mich.); Connor Ford (Jr., F, Pittsburgh, Pa.); Max Johnson (Jr., F,

Lakeville, Minn.); Brandon Kruse (Jr., F, Saline, Mich.); Frederic Letourneau (Sr., F, Montreal, Que.); Casey Linkenheld (Sr.,

F, Bartlett, Ill.); Carson Musser (Jr., D, Grand Rapids, Mich.); Alec Rauhauser (Sr., D, Bismarck, N.D.); Brett Rich (Jr., G,

Bowling Green, Ohio); Taylor Schneider (SO., F, Lakeville, Minn.); Trevor St-Jean (So., F, Findlay, Ohio); Tim Theocharidis

(So., D, Scarborough, Ont.); Justin Wells (Jr., D, North Canton, Ohio); Cameron Wright (Jr., F, Newmarket, Ont.)

Ferris State University (11)

Cameron Clarke (Sr., D, Tecumseh, Mich.); Nate Kallen (Sr., D, San Diego, Calif.); Dominic Lutz (Sr., F, Livonia, Mich.);

Justin Michaelian (So., F, Wixom, Mich.); Coale Norris (Jr., F, Oxford, Mich.); Joe Rutkowski (Sr., D, Crystal Lake, Ill.); Roni

Salmenkangas (So., G, Tampere, Finland); Ethan Stewart (So., F, Rockford, Ill.); Jason Tackett (Sr., F, West Chester, Ohio);

Hunter Wendt (So., F, Troy, Mich.); Zach Yoder (Sr., D, Woodstock, Ga.)

Lake Superior State University (17)

Alex Ambrosio (Jr., F, Burnaby, B.C.); Tyler Anderson (Jr., D, Niverville, Man.); Bryan Basilico (Sr., F, Macomb, Mich.);

Roman Bengert (Jr., G, Dartmouth, N.S.); Ashton Calder (So., F, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.); Chase Gamelin (Jr., F, Sault Ste.

Marie, Mich.); Max Humitz (Sr., F, Livonia, Mich.); Ian Johnston (Sr., F, Ottawa, Ont.); Lukas Kaelble (Jr., D, Mannheim,

Germany); Brendan McKay (Sr., F, Toronto, Ont.); Yuki Miura (Jr., F, Tokyo, Japan); Miroslav Mucha (So., F, Bytca,

Slovakia); Jacob Nordqvist (So., D, Gothenburg, Sweden); Mitchell Oliver (So., D, Kelowna, B.C.); Collin Saccoman (Sr., D,

Stillwater, Minn.); Alec Semandel (So., D, Waunakee, Wis.); Pierre-Luc Veillette (So., F, Drummondville, Que.)

Michigan Technological University (20)

Robbie Beydoun (Jr., G, Plymouth, Mich.); Trenton Bliss (So., F, Appleton, Wis.); Raymond Brice (Sr., F, Houghton, Mich.);

Alec Broetzman (So., F, Hudson, Wis.); Tyrell Buckley (So., D, Penticton, B.C.); Seamus Donohue (Jr., D, North Oaks,

Minn.); Eric Gotz (So., D, Hermantown, Minn.); Brian Halonen (So., F, Delano, Minn.); Todd Kiilunen (Sr., D, Brighton, Mich.);

Mitch Meek (Jr., D, Victoria, B.C.); Justin Misiak (Jr., F, St. Clair Shores, Mich.); Zach Noble (So., F, Toms River, N.J.);

Thomas Parrottino (So., F, Rochester Hills, Mich.); Tanner Polglaze (So., F, Beloit, Wis.); Greyson Reitmeier (Jr., F, Nakusp,

B.C.); Tyler Rockwell (Jr., D, San Jose, Calif.); Marcus Russell (Jr., F, Traverse City, Mich.); Alex Smith (Sr., F, Edmonton,

Alta.); Colin Swoyer (So., D, Hinsdale, Ill.); Cooper Watson (Jr., D, Appleton, Wis.)

Minnesota State University (19)

Wyatt Aamodt (So., D, Hermantown, Minn.); Jacob Berger (So., G, Minnetonka, Minn.); Andy Carroll (So., D, Northfield,

Minn.); Walker Duehr (Jr., F, Sioux Falls, S.D.); Josh French (Sr., F, Woodbury, Minn.); Dallas Gerads (Jr., F, Blaine, Minn.);

Charlie Gerard (Sr., F, Rocky River, Ohio); Edwin Hookenson (Sr., D, Lampman, Sask.); Jake Jaremko (Jr., F, Nowthen,

Minn.); Reggie Lutz (Jr., F, Elk River, Minn.); Connor Mackey (Jr., D, Tower Lakes, Minn.); Dryden McKay (So., G, Downers

Grove, Ill.); Jack McNeely (Jr., D, Lakeville, Minn.); Marc Michaelis (Sr., F, Mannheim, Germany); Nick Rivera (Sr., F, Pacific

Palisades, Calif.); Ian Scheid (Sr., D, Coon Rapids, Minn.); Jared Spooner (Jr., F, Bismarck, N.D.); Chris Van Os-Shaw (So.,

F, Regina, Sask.); Riese Zmolek (Jr., D, Rochester, Minn.)

Northern Michigan University (14)

Philip Beaulieu (Sr., D, Duluth, Minn.); Vincent de Mey (So., F, Los Angeles, Calif.); Nolan Kent (So., G, Chestermere, Alta.);

Garrett Klee (So., F, Morrison, Colo.); Griffin Loughran (So., F, West Seneca, N.Y.); Grant Loven (So., F, East Grand Forks,

Minn.); Joseph Nardi (Jr., F, Edmonton, Alta.); Ben Newhouse (Jr., D, Edina, Minn.); Ty Readman (So., F, Edmonton, Alta.);

Adam Roeder (Jr., D, Ballwin, Mo.); Caleb Schroer (Jr., F, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.); Mitch Slattery (Jr., F, Lino Lakes,

Minn.); Luke Voltin (Sr., F, Blaine, Minn.); Rylan Yaremko (Jr., D, Sprint River, Alta.)