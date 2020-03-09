WCHA issues suspension to NMU's Loughran

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s League office today announced a one-game suspension for Northern Michigan sophomore forward Griffin Loughran, effective for the Wildcats’ next NCAA Division I contest.

The suspension is a result of a stick infraction by Loughran at 19:59 of the second overtime in Northern Michigan’s home playoff contest of Saturday, March 7 against Michigan Tech. Upon further review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Northern Michigan has completed its 2019-20 schedule. As a result, Loughran will sit out the Wildcats’ first NCAA Division I contest of the 2020-21 season. Loughran would be eligible to return for the Wildcats’ second NCAA Division I contest in 2020-21.