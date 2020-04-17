Two Bay College Basketball Players named All-Region

NJCAA Region 13 announced the All-Region Basketball Teams. Bay College had representatives from the Men's and Women's team, with Christian Alexander (SO, Dorset, UK) and Kaitlyn Hardwick (SO, Gladstone, MI) being recognized among the best players in the region.

Alexander helped lead the Norse to a 19-10 record this past season. He finished the season second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game. Christian led the team in three statistical categories; shooting 61.7% from the field, grabbing 279 rebounds, and blocking 26 shots.

"I am very happy for Christian," said Head Men's Basketball Coach Matt Johnson. "There is no one more deserving. All of his hard work, dedication, and determination has paid off. In all my years of coaching I have not had anybody that was more dedicated to improving their craft. It is great to see him receiving these accolades. I am excited for Christian to receive this honor and equally as excited to see what the future holds for him. No matter what he decides to do, his hard work and determination will lead to him doing great things."

Christian was joined on the All-Region team by six other players. Dakota County Technical College's Lorenzo Smith was named All-Region MVP and was joined on the All-Region Team by Harlyn Owens. United Tribes Technical College also had two representatives on the list as Nick Jiles and Cecilio Montgomery were honored. The All-Region Team was rounded out by Dakota College–Bottineau's Kobe Clancy.

Peter Olafeso from Dakota County Technical College was named the Division 2, Region 13 Coach of the Year.

Hardwick was instrumental in helping the Norse obtain a 17-11 record this season. She led the team in shooting, hitting 46.7% of her shots from the field. She also collected 142 rebounds and dealt out 48 assists this past season, leading the team in both categories.

"I am very proud of Kaitlyn," said Head Women's Basketball Coach Matt Gregory. "She definitely deserves it. Her drive and determination in every game and practice and game really showed the type of person she is in everything she does. I was very lucky to have the chance to work with her this season and I am excited to see what great things she will accomplish in the future."

Five other women were named to the All-Region Team. Gogebic Community College's Samaiya Buchanan and Haley Grover, United Tribes Technical College's Karissa DuShane and Hannah Golus, and Dakota College's Sydnie Nelson were all honored for their play this past season.