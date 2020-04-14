Tuoriniemi becomes Michigan Faculty Athletics Representative

Michigan Tech President Richard Koubek has appointed Joel Tuoriniemi, professor in the College of Business, as the next faculty athletics representative (FAR). Tuoriniemi replaces Bill Sproule who has held the position since 2010.

"I'm very pleased that Joel Tuoriniemi has agreed to replace Bill Sproule as Michigan Tech's faculty athletic representative," said Richard Koubek, president. "I wish to thank Bill for his service and am confident that Joel will play a key role in safeguarding the academic integrity of our Athletics program and further strengthening the Michigan Tech student-athlete experience."

"I would like to thank Dr. Sproule for dedicating his time to enhancing the student-athlete experience through mentorship, scholarship and department, and NCAA governance," Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret said. "I appreciate the time he spent working directly with student-athletes on post-graduate and finishing-degree scholarships. He was an excellent liaison between athletics and academic units.

"I am excited to welcome Joel Tuoriniemi as the next faculty athletic representative at Michigan Tech. Joel is very prepared to continue to develop relationships and advance the department. The faculty athletic representative is an important position and one that is valued by our staff, coaches and student-athletes. Joel brings great perspective not only in the academic pursuits of our student-athletes but also understands the unique challenges that our 350 plus student-athletes face. I look forward to working with Joel to continue communication between our athletic programs and academic departments."

"It is a privilege to be named the next faculty athletic representative here at Michigan Tech," Tuoriniemi said. "I was fortunate to work with the past representatives, Pat Joyce and Bill Sproule, and look forward to doing what I can to enhance the experience of our student-athletes. They are great ambassadors for the University, and I am excited to work with Suzanne and the rest of the campus community to create the best possible learning environment for them."

Tuoriniemi joined Michigan Tech's College of Business in 2002 and presently serves as the director of the Master of Science in Accounting Program. He also holds the Ed and Betty Robinson Faculty Fellow position in accounting.

Tuoriniemi earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan Tech and law degree in taxation and estate planning from Michigan State University. He went on to complete post-doctoral studies in accounting at the University of Florida.

Tuoriniemi has won the University's Distinguished Teaching Award, the College of Business Teaching Award multiple times, and has also been inducted into the University's Academy of Teaching Excellence.

Tuoriniemi conducts research in the area of taxation, financial statement analysis, and contractual bargaining power. A native of the Keweenaw, Joel and his wife Julianne (MTU '95) have three children. He enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, hockey, and all things Michigan Tech.

The Faculty Athletics Representative plays a strategic role at the institution, ensuring the academic integrity of the intercollegiate athletics program, facilitating institutional control of intercollegiate athletics, and enhancing the student-athlete experience at Michigan Tech.

The FAR represents Tech and its faculty in the relationship between the NCAA and the institution. The FAR also provides significant leadership in the governance of Tech's intercollegiate athletics programs and represents the president—in academic and student-athlete matters—to the athletic department and Tech's faculty.

PAST FARS AT MICHIGAN TECH

• 1961–1971: William Longacre (Physics)

• 1971–1988: K. Ross Johnson (Electrical Engineering)

• 1988–1999: Darrell Smith (Metallurgical Engineering)

• 1999–2010: Pat Joyce (Business Administration)

• 2010–2020: Bill Sproule (Civil and Environmental Engineering)

• 2020–future: Joel Tuoriniemi (College of Business - Accounting)